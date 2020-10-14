Study at Home
Centre extends subsidy of 50 per cent on the transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail Trains

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in order to operate the scheme, will initially be providing Rs. 10 crores, which will be deposited with the Southern Central Railway.

Oct 14, 2020 10:46 IST
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has decided to extend a subsidy of 50% on the transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail Trains.

Once the collection has been utilized, Railways will be providing a utilization Certificate to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and in return, the ministry will further provide additional funds to the Railways.

The Railway Ministry has also asked the Zonal Railways for the extension of the subsidy of 50% on transportation of the notified vegetables and fruits through Kisan Rail Trains with an immediate effect.

Launch of first Kisan Rail Train:

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, on August 8, 2020, has flagged off India’s first ‘Kisan Rail Train’ from Deolali in Nashik to Danapur in Bihar.

The service between Maharashtra and Bihar aims at procuring fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, onions, and various other perishable products that fall in the surrounding region. The project was also mentioned by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget of 2020.

