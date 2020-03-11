Centre forms committee for implementation of Kisan Rail scheme

The Union Government has formed a committee for the implementation of Kisal Rail. The committee comprising representatives from the Railway and Agriculture Ministries will work out the modalities of the scheme.

The committee will also look into the creation of a cold supply chain for the perishable goods by initiating express and freight trains with refrigerated coaches. The information was shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha last week.

Besides this, the Minister said that the Indian Railways is planning to install solar panels on un-utilized railway land to meet its energy requirements for both traction and non-traction purposes.

What is Kisan Rail?

The Kisan Rail scheme was proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her presentation of the Union Budget 2020-21. Under the scheme, the centre envisages setting up of a national cold supply chain to transport highly perishable goods including milk, fish and meat. The scheme has been proposed to be set up through a public-private-partnership (PPP) arrangement. The Kisan Rail will include refrigerated coaches in Express and Freight trains.

Background

Currently, nine refrigerated vans with a carrying capacity of 17 tonnes each are already in operation. The vans are used for the transportation of highly-perishable goods. They were procured through the Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala.

Besides this, temperature-controlled perishable cargo centres have been set up in different cities including Ghazipur Ghat in Uttar Pradesh, New Azadpur, in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi and Raja ka Talab in Uttar Pradesh as a pilot project under Container Corporation of India’s Kisan Vision Project. Another is under construction at Lasalgaon in Nasik, Maharashtra.