Chandan Mitra, former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist, passes away at 65

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist, Chandan Mitra passed away on September 1, 2021, in Delhi. He was 65 and was unwell for quite some time.

The news of Chandan Mitra’s demise was confirmed by his son Kushan Mitra. Mitra was the former editor and managing director of Pioneer Newspaper in New Delhi.

Chandan Mitra, who was nominated as a member of Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009, had resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party on July 18, 2018. He had then joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences via Twitter on the demise of a former BJP leader. He said that Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insight and that he had distinguished himself in the world of media we all as politics.

Vice-President Venkiah Naidu called Mitra’s death a personal loss. He tweeted that Chandan Mitra was an erudite and highly respected parliamentarian.

A senior member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ram Madhav on Twitter remembered the late leader as a good friend and offered condolences to his family on his demise.

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Twitter shared a throwback picture of Mitra, whom he also called his closest friend. The picture was taken during their school trip in 1972.

Dasgupta tweeted, “I lost my closest friend-editor of Pioneer and former MP Chandan Mitra- this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya and the Saffron wave.”

Chandan Mitra’s college senior Shashi Tharoor recalled Mitra’s work as his campaign manager during the college elections. In a tweet, he informed that Mitra was his campaign manager in his successful race to be President of the St Stephen’s College Union Society, served in his cabinet, and had even succeeded him.

Who was Chandan Mitra?

• He was an Indian journalist, Managing Director, and editor of Pioneer Newspaper in New Delhi.

• Chandan Mitra was nominated as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to August 2009. He was also elected to another term in Rajya Sabha, as BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh in June 2010. In 2018, Mitra joined the All Indian Trinamool Congress.

• During his college days in St Stephens, Delhi, Mitra became great friends with Shashi Tharoor.

• Chandan Mitra received his MA and M.Phil in History at Delhi University and he also taught for a short while in Hansraj College. In 1984, Mitra was awarded a doctorate degree at Oxford University.

• Chandna Mitra started in journalism as an Assistant Editor with The Statesman in Kolkata before he moved to Times of India in Delhi.

• After TOI, Mitra moved to The Sunday Observer and went on to become the editor of the paper. Later, he moved to Hindustan Times as an Executive Editor.

• Mitra joined The Pioneer as an Editor and eventually bought control of the newspaper in 1998 from the Thapar family.