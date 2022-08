Chess prodigyV Pranav becomes India’s 75th Grandmasterby winning a tournament in Romania

Chess prodigy V Pranav becomes India’s 75th Grandmaster: Chess prodigy V Pranav on Sunday became India’s 75th Grand Master by winning Limpedea Open in Baia Mare, Romania. The 16 year old Pranav secured his 3rd and final norm to become Grandmaster by winning the Limpedea Open in Baia Mare, Romania. Pranav finished the Romanian tournament with 7 points out of 9 to meet the GM norm requirements.

Prior to Romania, Pranav had obtained his maiden GM norm at the age of 15 by winning Serbia Open in 2021, while the second GM norm came from Vezerkepzo GM round-robin tourney in Budapest, Hungary in June 2022. Speaking to news agency PTI from Baia Mare, Pranav said that "It is a great feeling (to be a Grandmaster). It will boost my confidence to improve further and reach the top level,"

Congratulations 👏💐🎉🥳🇮🇳❤️BREAKING!

Pranav V becomes India’s 🇮🇳 latest Grandmaster! 🥳



16-year-old Pranav is India’s 75th Chess Grandmaster! 😍



Historic milestone for @aicfchess just days before India’s 75th Independence Day! ❤️#Cheer4India#ChessOlympiad2022#Master#Indiahttps://t.co/midFUt7ujR — Dr Shibu A (@ShibuProf) August 7, 2022

Pranav is a student of Velammal school based in Chennai and has been a three-time State Champion. In addition to this, he has also won a Bronze Medal at the World Rapid Event 2021.

V Pranav becomes 27th Grandmaster from Tamil Nadu

With his win in Romania, V Pranav became the 27th Grandmaster from Tamil Nadu. With his latest achievement, Pranav now joins the league of legendary Chess players from the state including Viswanathan Anand and teen sensations D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa among others. Tamil Nadu is closely followed by Maharashtra with 10 Grandmasters and West Bengal with 9.

Chess Grandmasters from India - State-wise List

Name State M. R. Lalith Babu Andhra Pradesh Harika Dronavalli Andhra Pradesh PentalaHarikrishna Andhra Pradesh Koneru Humpy Andhra Pradesh Karthik Venkataraman Andhra Pradesh Aryan Chopra Delhi Sahaj Grover Delhi Abhijeet Gupta Delhi Prithu Gupta Delhi Sriram Jha Delhi Parimarjan Negi Delhi Vaibhav Suri Delhi Leon Luke Mendonca Goa Anurag Mhamal Goa TejasBakre Gujarat Ankit Rajpara Gujarat Himanshu Sharma Haryana Stany G.A. Karnataka Girish A. Koushik Karnataka M. S. Thejkumar Karnataka Geetha Narayanan Gopal Kerala S. L. Narayanan Kerala Nihal Sarin Kerala Swapnil Dhopade Maharashtra ShardulGagare Maharashtra ViditGujrathi Maharashtra Akshayraj Kore Maharashtra Abhijit Kunte Maharashtra Abhimanyu Puranik Maharashtra RaunakSadhwani Maharashtra Praveen Thipsay Maharashtra Sankalp Gupta Maharashtra Harshit Raja Maharashtra Debashis Das Odisha Swayams Mishra Odisha Baskaran Adhiban Tamil Nadu G. Akash Tamil Nadu Viswanathan Anand Tamil Nadu Chithambaram Aravindh Tamil Nadu J. Deepan Chakkravarthy Tamil Nadu Gukesh D Tamil Nadu P. Iniyan Tamil Nadu Ashwin Jayaram Tamil Nadu PriyadharshanKannappan Tamil Nadu P. Karthikeyan Tamil Nadu Sundararajan Kidambi Tamil Nadu R. R. Laxman Tamil Nadu Karthikeyan Murali Tamil Nadu Srinath Narayanan Tamil Nadu Magesh Chandran Panchanathan Tamil Nadu RameshbabuPraggnanandhaa Tamil Nadu Subramanian Arun Prasad Tamil Nadu V. Vishnu Prasanna Tamil Nadu Ramachandran Ramesh Tamil Nadu Krishnan Sasikiran Tamil Nadu S. P. Sethuraman Tamil Nadu M. Shyam Sundar Tamil Nadu M. R. Venkatesh Tamil Nadu N. R. Visakh Tamil Nadu Arjun Kalyan Tamil Nadu Bharath Subramaniyam Tamil Nadu Harsha Bharathakoti Telangana Arjun Erigaisi Telangana Raja Rithvik R. Telangana Rahul Srivatshav Telangana Dibyendu Barua West Bengal Sandipan Chanda West Bengal Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury West Bengal Neelotpal Das West Bengal Surya Shekhar Ganguly West Bengal Diptayan Ghosh West Bengal Saptarshi Roy West Bengal Deep Sengupta West Bengal Mitrabha Guha West Bengal

