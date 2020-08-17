Study at Home
Chetan Chauhan, former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh minister passes away

Chetan Chauhan was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Aug 17, 2020 11:30 IST
Chetan Chauhan, Former cricketer and UP minister passed away on August 16, 2020, due to the complications brought on by COVID-19. Chauhan was 73 and was admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Chetan Chauhan who was the minister of Sainik Welfare, home guards, PRD, and civil security, was the MLA (Minister of Legislative Assembly) from the Naugawan Sadat Constituency in Amroha. He also served as a Member of Parliament twice.

The demise of Chetan Chauhan marks the second death of a UP Cabinet minister in less than a month. Earlier in August 2020, Kamal Rani Varun, UP technical education minister also passed away after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was 62.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his condolence through his official twitter account and acknowledged the contributions of late Chetan Chauhan in the field of cricket and public service.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath also expressed his grief and extended his condolence to Chauhan’s family members on his untimely death.

Players from cricket fraternity, including Indian  Cricket team captain Virat Kohli, also paid their tribute through twitter on the demise of Chetan Chauhan.

About Chetan Chauhan:

Chetan Chauhan born on July 21, 1947, was a cricketer who had played 40 Test matches for India, he also played Ranji Trophy for Delhi and Maharashtra. In the 1970s he played most of his international cricket and was also the regular opening partner of Sunil Gavaskar in that time period. He retired from Test and ODI matches in 1981.

Following up on his career in politics, Chauhan was a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and was a Lok Sabha member from Amroha in 1991 and 1998. Chauhan was elected to UP Vidhan Sabha from Naugawan Sadat in 2017 and was made a minister in UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s government.

Chetan Chauhan’s Accomplishments:

•    Chetan Chauhan became the first test cricketer to finish his test career with over 2000 runs but without a century. Shane Warne, as of August 15, 2007, with 3154 runs is the only cricketer with a similar record.

•    Chetan Chauhan also had 11 century stands with Sunil Gavaskar but one of them was for the fourth wicket. In 1978-79, in Bombay, they opened together against the West Indies, but Chetan Chauhan retired early in the innings and had to come back at the fall of the third wicket.

