Chetan Chauhan, former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh minister passes away

Chetan Chauhan, Former cricketer and UP minister passed away on August 16, 2020, due to the complications brought on by COVID-19. Chauhan was 73 and was admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Chetan Chauhan who was the minister of Sainik Welfare, home guards, PRD, and civil security, was the MLA (Minister of Legislative Assembly) from the Naugawan Sadat Constituency in Amroha. He also served as a Member of Parliament twice.

The demise of Chetan Chauhan marks the second death of a UP Cabinet minister in less than a month. Earlier in August 2020, Kamal Rani Varun, UP technical education minister also passed away after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was 62.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his condolence through his official twitter account and acknowledged the contributions of late Chetan Chauhan in the field of cricket and public service.

Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath also expressed his grief and extended his condolence to Chauhan’s family members on his untimely death.

पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी, मंत्रिमंडल में मेरे सहयोगी, श्री चेतन चौहान जी के असामयिक निधन का व्यथित कर देने वाला समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



प्रभु श्री राम, श्री चौहान जी के परिजनों को इस अपार दुःख को सहने की शक्ति एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 16, 2020

Players from cricket fraternity, including Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli, also paid their tribute through twitter on the demise of Chetan Chauhan.

Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2020

Very sad to hear the news of passing away of Chetan. He was a gritty opener and I’m sure he would have fought this battle too till the very end. Condolences to the family. RIP 🙏 #ChetanChauhan — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 16, 2020

My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2020

About Chetan Chauhan:

Chetan Chauhan born on July 21, 1947, was a cricketer who had played 40 Test matches for India, he also played Ranji Trophy for Delhi and Maharashtra. In the 1970s he played most of his international cricket and was also the regular opening partner of Sunil Gavaskar in that time period. He retired from Test and ODI matches in 1981.

Following up on his career in politics, Chauhan was a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and was a Lok Sabha member from Amroha in 1991 and 1998. Chauhan was elected to UP Vidhan Sabha from Naugawan Sadat in 2017 and was made a minister in UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s government.

Chetan Chauhan’s Accomplishments:

• Chetan Chauhan became the first test cricketer to finish his test career with over 2000 runs but without a century. Shane Warne, as of August 15, 2007, with 3154 runs is the only cricketer with a similar record.

• Chetan Chauhan also had 11 century stands with Sunil Gavaskar but one of them was for the fourth wicket. In 1978-79, in Bombay, they opened together against the West Indies, but Chetan Chauhan retired early in the innings and had to come back at the fall of the third wicket.