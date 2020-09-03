Chinese navy becomes world’s largest navy, new PLA bases planned to be set up in Indo-Pacific region

China, home to the world's largest navy, is looking to set up new PLA bases in the Indo-Pacific region. This was revealed by the Pentagon in a detailed report to the US Congress on September 1, 2020.

As per Pentagon's report, China is looking to establish PLA facilities at the naval bases of at least 12 nations including Pakistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. The report comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was detected first in Wuhan, China in 2019.

The other nations reported to be on China's radar include Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the UAE, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan.

China has the world's largest navy?

China’s naval fleet comprises 350 warships and submarines including 130 major surface combatants. The number is greater than the US Navy’s force-level of 293 warships, as per the Pentagon report.

Does this mean, China has the most powerful navy in the world?

No. Though the Chinese naval fleet is larger that the US Navy, the US Navy is technologically more advanced with 11 super 100,000-tone aircraft carriers. The aircraft carriers provide a great boost to the US Naval fleet. China is building two more aircraft carriers with the target of having 10 aircraft carriers in all, as per Indian officials.

China to double nuclear warheads?

As per the Pentagon report, China is also preparing to double its nuclear warheads in the coming decade. The nation is already in the process of expanding its military might by deploying long-range missiles, naval submarines, nuclear submarines, integrated air defence, space and electronic warfare capabilities.

The report stated that China’s nuclear forces will significantly evolve over the next decade as it modernizes, diversifies, and increases the number of its land, sea, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms.

How does this impact India?

The Pentagon report is a warning bell for India, as it implies that China is looking to expand its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) after already establishing an overseas base at Djibouti on the Horn of Africa in August 2017.

Besides this, China already has access to two Pakistani ports- Karachi and Gwadar. Additionally, China is looking to supply 8 Yuan-class diesel-electric submarines, 4 Type-054A multi-role stealth frigates and other weapons and naval platforms to Pakistan, which again would pose a threat in the Indian Ocean Region.