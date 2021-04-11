Civil Aviation Ministry finalizes air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka

The Civil Aviation Ministry informed on April 10, 2021, that India has finalized a bilateral air bubble arrangement with Sri Lanka for the operation of the special international passenger flights between the two countries.

While sharing the news on Twitter, the Civil Aviation Ministry of India stated that the country has finalized an air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, making it the 6th such arrangement in the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation- SAARC region and 28th in total.

It added that all the eligible passengers will be able to travel between India and Sri Lanka in the near future.

Under an air bubble agreement between the two nations, special International passenger flights can be operated by their own airlines into each other’s territories under restrictive conditions.

India’s air bubble arrangement with other countries:

With the latest arrangement with Sri Lanka, India now has such pacts with 28 countries all over the world. It includes Bahrain, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, France, Japan, Iraq, Nigeria, the Maldives, the UK, Qatar, the UAE, and the USA.

Suspension of International flights:

The scheduled international flights have been suspended by the Indian government since March 23, 2020. The step was taken because of the Coronavirus pandemic and to curb the rising cases of infections.

However, to provide ease to the passengers, special international passenger flights have been operating under Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The flights under the Air Bubble Agreement have been operating since July 2020.