Civil Aviation Ministry issues COVID vaccination guidelines for its personnel

Ministry of Civil Aviation on May 6, 2021, issued a set of guidelines to ensure a timely and efficient vaccination program for the civil aviation community in different phases.

The Civil sector has been playing an instrumental role in the transportation of medical supplies, and people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry had written a letter to all the State governments to consider all the civil aviation personnel and related services as a priority group for COVID vaccination.

Aviation community has worked overtime to ensure unhindered services for movement of people in need & essential cargo. To ensure their safety & to avoid any delays, MoCA has issued enabling Guidelines to facilitate their vaccination program in a fast and efficient manner. pic.twitter.com/4rpJ5JRbZl — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 6, 2021

Guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of civil aviation community: Key highlights

•The Civil Aviation ministry has advised the States to get their civil aviation personnel administered with the COVID vaccines under the ongoing vaccination program.

•The guidelines issued suggest prioritizing the vaccination of the Air Traffic Control (ATC), mission-critical and passenger facing staff, and the crew of airlines (both cabin and cockpit).

•The organizations that have established the arrangements with Government or private service providers to vaccinate their employees are advised to continue with the same, the guidelines stated.

•The Airport Operators have been asked to establish a dedicated vaccination facility at their respective airports to execute the vaccination program for the personnel in aviation and related services.

•The Airport Operators will also be required to set up facilities such as segregated waiting areas (pre and post-vaccination), vaccination counters, and basic utilities such as drinking water, ventilation fans, help desk, washrooms, etc in accordance with the COVID safety protocols.

•The cost per COVID vaccine dose can be decided by the Airport Operator with the service provider.

• The Ministry mentioned that the Airport Operators can approach the local administration/District Administration to extend the vaccination program for the smaller airports.

•Initially, the facilities would be available for the Civil Aviation personnel and be made available to the family members subsequently, the ministry informed.

•All Airport Operators have been asked to appoint a nodal officer and an alternative nodal officer to coordinate the vaccination programs.