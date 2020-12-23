Cologne Boxing World Cup: Indian boxers bag 9 medals including 3 gold

Indian boxers have won 9 medals including 3 gold, four bronze, and two silver at the Cologne Boxing World Cup which was held in Koln, Germany. It concluded on December 19, 2020.

The three gold medals were won by Manisha Moun, Amit Panghal, and Simranjit Kaur as the Indian boxers successfully ended their 67 days competition campaign and European training.

Eight men boxers and five women boxers were registered to the Cologne boxing world cup following their strong and rigid preparations in Italy.

Gold medal in 60 kg category:

The bronze medalist of India’s AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, Simranjit Kaur Baath impressed in the semi-finals of the game and had competed against Maya Kleinhans. The 25-year-old boxer from India showed some footwork to beat the local German opponent in the final.

The Indian boxer reduced the fighting distance successfully against the opponent and was successful in winning the bout taking the gold medal in the 60 kg category.

Silver in 57 kg category:

The final of the 57 kg category saw an all-India fight between Sakshi Choudhary, two times champion of AIBA Women’s Youth World, and Manisha Moun. During the game, Sakshi tried on landing quick punches and overcome her competitor in the first round.

From the second round, Manisha Moun did not give any chances to Sakshi. She won the bout 3:2 in the contest. Sakshi Choudhary ended her campaign in Cologne with a silver.

Amit Panghal wins at men’s flyweight (52 kg):

The 2019 ASBC Asian Champion and 2018 Asian Games Gold Medalist Amit Panghal had won the round-robin competition at the men’s flyweight (52 kg). The 25-year-old boxer defeated one of his main rivals, Billal Bennama on his way to the final.

Super heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar settles for silver:

The super heavyweight boxer of India Satish Kumar (+91 kg) had an emotional end to his campaign as he defeated Djamili Dini Moindze of France in the semi-finals but unfortunately had to withdraw against Nelvie Tiafack of Germany because of an injury. He had to settle for silver.

Winners of the bronze medal in their categories:

• Sonia lather (57 kg)

• Pooja Rani (75 kg)

• Gaurav Solanki (57 kg)

• Mohamed Hussamudin (57 kg)