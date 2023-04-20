First Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023 Occurring After A Century Today, NASA Shares Live Views

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reports a unique celestial event occurring today i.e. April 20, 2023 (Thursday). This is the First Solar Eclipse of the current year. Depending upon the spectator's location, this beauty can be seen in Exmouth, a remote town located in Western Australia.

Many Australians swarmed around to capture this picturesque view. The sky totally turned dark for just 60 seconds and the watchers witnessed the Moon shadowing for 40 km over Earth while sunlight got blocked during this time.

Apart from Australia, NASA informs that this 'Surya Grahan' will not be seen in India but covers some areas of Southeast Asia. It will pass over the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The beginning time was 7:04 am IST.

LIVE: Watch a total solar eclipse in Australia with us! We're sharing live telescope views and answering your #AskNASA questions on NASA Science Live. https://t.co/a9z0plAikM — NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2023

Timings of Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023

Skywatchers can be ready to watch the spectacular view of the big cosmic event. As per Space.com, the next Hybrid Solar Eclipse will appear in 2031 (within a decade) after which the phenomena will come on March 23, 2164. Today’s timings are as follows:-

In Western parts of Australia, the eclipse will be present between 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT.

Between 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT in East Timor (3:19 to 3:22 GMT)

In Indonesia, it will be from 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm (3:23 to 3:58 GMT)

NASA stated that due to Earth’s curve, the hybrid eclipse will move from annular to total or complete covering by the Moon. This usually happens when the Moon positions between Sun and Earth.

A solar eclipse will be visible over parts of Western Australia and Southeast Asia today. No matter where you are, you can watch the Moon block the Sun with us.



At 10:30pm ET (0330 UTC), watch #NASAScience Live and ask NASA experts your questions, plus get a preview of… — NASA (@NASA) April 19, 2023

Live Streaming

Space.com has launched live footage of the ‘Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse’ happening today. Also, at NASA Science Channel, you can have a look at this astronomical event and it is available free of cost on YouTube.

Many tourists gathered over the Ningaloor region to witness Total Solar Eclipse. The magnitude or degree at which Sun will be covered for some time differs from place to place. For instance, the Moon’s total blocking of the Sun (100%) will be seen in Exmouth whereas 13% in Hobart. Moreover, 19% of the Sun will be covered in Sydney, 21% in Melbourne, 32% in Adelaide, 27% in Brisbane and 19% in Canberra.

Other cities like Perth and Darwin will be able to make it to the maximum as the sun will be blocked by 77% and 85% respectively.

Explained: What happens during a hybrid solar eclipse?

US Government Agency NASA asserted that Hybrid Solar Eclipse is an amalgamation of the Annular and Total Phases of the Moon. It is a unique process when Moon circles around to form a shadow on Earth’s surface.

In addition to this, Sun creates a disc-shaped image for a few seconds around the Moon. Normally, a Solar Eclipse is formed when Moon entirely conceals the Sun but in this Hybrid version, Moon is performing the same activity but it will appear smaller and the solar ring will emerge.

While some of the nations saw the complete solar eclipse, others observed Annular phenomena when Moon becomes too small in front of the Sun. It is often regarded as Partial Eclipse. Scientists and stargazers visited Exmouth town and brightened the day while they excitedly enjoyed the view. The temperature was lower and all one could see was a dark sky and stars sparkling.

When can the Indians watch the next Surya Grahan?

The next Solar Eclipse is scheduled to take place on October 14 this year. There will be a total of 4 Eclipses in 2023. While the First Lunar Eclipse will fall on May 5 or 6 and the Second one on October 28 or 29.

After this, the Total Solar Eclipse will come next year i.e. on April 08, 2024. As per the Global Events data, the Partial phase will probably occur on August 02, 2027 (Monday). It will be visible across India.

