Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka and Bengaluru Red Zone List: Get complete list of containment zones here

Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka, Bengaluru: As per the latest update, 16 districts in Karnataka have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots. On similar lines, several areas have been announced as Coronavirus containment zones where complete lockdown and aggressive restrictions have been placed to avoid further spread of the disease. Get complete list here.

Apr 20, 2020 12:01 IST
Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka, Bengaluru: As per the latest update, 16 districts in Karnataka have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots. On similar lines, several areas have been announced as Coronavirus containment zones where complete lockdown and aggressive restrictions have been placed to avoid further spread of the disease. As per latest update, 8 districts of Karnataka have been declared as Red Zone or hotspots form where the majority of state’s COVID-19 cases have been reported. On similar lines, 10 districts from where nearly no cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported are declared as green zone.

To help keep citizens appraised about the latest updates on Bengaluru COVID-19 cases, the BBMP i.e. Bengaluru Municipal Corporation has launched a war room. The war room has identified over 38 wards within Bengaluru limits that are declared as containment zones or red zones. Get complete list here.

How COVID-19 hotspot decided?

According to the containment guidelines released by the Health Ministry for large outbreaks, an area from where either one person has tested positive on or after 11th April 2020 or which has at least 50 contacts of a COVID-19 positive patient residing in the same place, can be declared as a Coronavirus hotspot or containment zone.

Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka

According to the list released by the union health ministry, a total of 8 districts from the state have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots from where a number of coronavirus infection cases have been reported. Based on the above definition of COVID-19 hotspot / containment zone, the central government announced the following 8 districts of Karnataka as hotspots:

  1. Bengaluru Urban
  2. Mysuru
  3. Belagavi
  4. Dakshina Kannada
  5. Bidar
  6. Kalaburugi
  7. Bagalkot
  8. Dharward

This leaves the following 10 districts as Green zone or non-containment zone from where very less Covid19 positive cases have been reported since 11th April 2020.

  1. Chamrajnagar
  2. Chikmagalur
  3. Hassan
  4. Haveri
  5. Kolar
  6. Koppala
  7. Raichur
  8. Ramanagar
  9. Shimoga
  10. Yadgiri

Karnataka COVID-19 Cases: Cluster-wise Classification of Districts

To further help citizens understand the difference between the red, orange and green zones for COVID-19 containment plan; the state government has released a cluster-wise classification of the same. According to this classification, the following are COVID-19 hotspots, cluster hotspots, non-hotspot areas and green zones.

Hotspot Districts

Cluster Hotspot Districts

Non Hotspot Districts

Green Districts

Bengaluru Urban

Kalaburugi

Mandya

Chikkamagalur

Mysuru

Bagalkot

Bengaluru Rural

Ramanagar

Belagavi

Dakshina Kannada

Ballari

Hassan
 

Dharwad

Davanagere

Chamarajanagar
 

Bidar

Udupi

Kolar
   

Gadag

Raichur
   

Tumakuru

Koppala
   

Kodagu

Yadgiri

Hotspot Towns within COVID-19 Containment Zones / Districts

At the state-level, to further identify the areas from where Coroanvirus infections are being reported, the state government has also released town-wise list of COVID-19 hotspots within the identified districts. This list helps one take a closer look at the areas from where maximum number of infections have been reported from the district. This also helps the administration in the containment strategy, as now they do not have to seal or contain the complete district but only few limited towns or areas within them to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Hotspot In Karnataka – Town-Wise List

District

Hotspot Towns

Belagavi

Belagavi

Bagalkot

Bagalokot

Bidar

Bidar

Kalaburgi

Kalaburugi

Wadi

Shahabad

Basavakalyana

Mysuru

Mysuru

Nanjanagud

Mandya

Mandya

Malavalli

Vijayapura

Vijayapura

Mudhol

Jamakhandi

Bengaluru COVID-19 Hotspot List: Get complete List of Bangalore Containment Zones

To help keep citizens updated about the latest development on the topic of COVID-19 spread in the Bangalore city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also idenfied Bengaluru COVID-19 Hotspot within its jurisdictional limits. According to the list released by BBMC, a total of 38 wards from Bangalore have been declared as containment zone for COVID-19. These include:

Sr No

BBMP Ward Name

1

Adugodi

2

Aramane Nagar

3

Bapuji Nagar (sealed)

4

Begur

5

Byatarayanapura

6

CV Raman Nagar

7

Chikkalasandra

8

Chinnasandra

9

Domlur

10

Garudachar Palya

11

Goruguntepalya

12

HSR Layout

13

Hoodi

14

Hemmigepura

15

Hombegowda Nagar

16

Hoysala Nagar

17

Horamavu

18

JC Nagar

19

JP Nagar

20

Jnana Bharathi

21

Katriguppe

22

Konanakunte

23

Madiwala

24

Malleshwaram

25

Maruthi Seva Nagar

26

Nagapura

27

Padarayanapura (sealed)

28

Radhakrishna Temple

29

Rajarajeshwari Nagar

30

Ramaswamy Palya

31

Sampangiramanagar

32

Sanjaynagar

33

Shakambari Nagar

34

Suddaguntepalya

35

Sudhama Nagar

36

Thanisandra

37

VV Puram

38

Vasanth Nagar

Restrictions applicable in COVID-19 hotspot or Coronavirus Containment areas

The Union Health Ministry has directed the state governments to identify and declare areas within their states as COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones to restrict the spread of COVID-19 to other areas. The areas declared as Coronavirus hotspots will see aggressive containment measures being implement, which will see restrictions on movement of people and vehicles as well as door to door screening process to identify asymptomatic cases and potential carriers. The restrictions applicable on COVID-19 hotspot are as follows:

  • Restrictions on movement of people and vehicles
  • Door to door screening of people for COVID-19 / Influenza like Illness symptoms
  • Patients to be put under home isolation under strict watch
  • Patients to be moved to hospital based isolation in critical cases
  • Regular announcement in containment zone and buffer zone to explain symptoms and welcome people to come forward if they have them
  • Setting up of medical camps
  • Complete sanitization of area from where cases are found

