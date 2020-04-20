Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka and Bengaluru Red Zone List: Get complete list of containment zones here

Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka, Bengaluru: As per the latest update, 16 districts in Karnataka have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots. On similar lines, several areas have been announced as Coronavirus containment zones where complete lockdown and aggressive restrictions have been placed to avoid further spread of the disease. As per latest update, 8 districts of Karnataka have been declared as Red Zone or hotspots form where the majority of state’s COVID-19 cases have been reported. On similar lines, 10 districts from where nearly no cases of Coronavirus infection have been reported are declared as green zone.

To help keep citizens appraised about the latest updates on Bengaluru COVID-19 cases, the BBMP i.e. Bengaluru Municipal Corporation has launched a war room. The war room has identified over 38 wards within Bengaluru limits that are declared as containment zones or red zones. Get complete list here.

How COVID-19 hotspot decided?

According to the containment guidelines released by the Health Ministry for large outbreaks, an area from where either one person has tested positive on or after 11th April 2020 or which has at least 50 contacts of a COVID-19 positive patient residing in the same place, can be declared as a Coronavirus hotspot or containment zone.

Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka

According to the list released by the union health ministry, a total of 8 districts from the state have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots from where a number of coronavirus infection cases have been reported. Based on the above definition of COVID-19 hotspot / containment zone, the central government announced the following 8 districts of Karnataka as hotspots:

Bengaluru Urban Mysuru Belagavi Dakshina Kannada Bidar Kalaburugi Bagalkot Dharward

This leaves the following 10 districts as Green zone or non-containment zone from where very less Covid19 positive cases have been reported since 11th April 2020.

Chamrajnagar Chikmagalur Hassan Haveri Kolar Koppala Raichur Ramanagar Shimoga Yadgiri

Karnataka COVID-19 Cases: Cluster-wise Classification of Districts

To further help citizens understand the difference between the red, orange and green zones for COVID-19 containment plan; the state government has released a cluster-wise classification of the same. According to this classification, the following are COVID-19 hotspots, cluster hotspots, non-hotspot areas and green zones.

Hotspot Districts Cluster Hotspot Districts Non Hotspot Districts Green Districts Bengaluru Urban Kalaburugi Mandya Chikkamagalur Mysuru Bagalkot Bengaluru Rural Ramanagar Belagavi Dakshina Kannada Ballari Hassan Dharwad Davanagere Chamarajanagar Bidar Udupi Kolar Gadag Raichur Tumakuru Koppala Kodagu Yadgiri

Hotspot Towns within COVID-19 Containment Zones / Districts

At the state-level, to further identify the areas from where Coroanvirus infections are being reported, the state government has also released town-wise list of COVID-19 hotspots within the identified districts. This list helps one take a closer look at the areas from where maximum number of infections have been reported from the district. This also helps the administration in the containment strategy, as now they do not have to seal or contain the complete district but only few limited towns or areas within them to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Hotspot In Karnataka – Town-Wise List District Hotspot Towns Belagavi Belagavi Bagalkot Bagalokot Bidar Bidar Kalaburgi Kalaburugi Wadi Shahabad Basavakalyana Mysuru Mysuru Nanjanagud Mandya Mandya Malavalli Vijayapura Vijayapura Mudhol Jamakhandi

Bengaluru COVID-19 Hotspot List: Get complete List of Bangalore Containment Zones

To help keep citizens updated about the latest development on the topic of COVID-19 spread in the Bangalore city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also idenfied Bengaluru COVID-19 Hotspot within its jurisdictional limits. According to the list released by BBMC, a total of 38 wards from Bangalore have been declared as containment zone for COVID-19. These include:

Sr No BBMP Ward Name 1 Adugodi 2 Aramane Nagar 3 Bapuji Nagar (sealed) 4 Begur 5 Byatarayanapura 6 CV Raman Nagar 7 Chikkalasandra 8 Chinnasandra 9 Domlur 10 Garudachar Palya 11 Goruguntepalya 12 HSR Layout 13 Hoodi 14 Hemmigepura 15 Hombegowda Nagar 16 Hoysala Nagar 17 Horamavu 18 JC Nagar 19 JP Nagar 20 Jnana Bharathi 21 Katriguppe 22 Konanakunte 23 Madiwala 24 Malleshwaram 25 Maruthi Seva Nagar 26 Nagapura 27 Padarayanapura (sealed) 28 Radhakrishna Temple 29 Rajarajeshwari Nagar 30 Ramaswamy Palya 31 Sampangiramanagar 32 Sanjaynagar 33 Shakambari Nagar 34 Suddaguntepalya 35 Sudhama Nagar 36 Thanisandra 37 VV Puram 38 Vasanth Nagar

Restrictions applicable in COVID-19 hotspot or Coronavirus Containment areas

The Union Health Ministry has directed the state governments to identify and declare areas within their states as COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones to restrict the spread of COVID-19 to other areas. The areas declared as Coronavirus hotspots will see aggressive containment measures being implement, which will see restrictions on movement of people and vehicles as well as door to door screening process to identify asymptomatic cases and potential carriers. The restrictions applicable on COVID-19 hotspot are as follows:

Restrictions on movement of people and vehicles

Door to door screening of people for COVID-19 / Influenza like Illness symptoms

Patients to be put under home isolation under strict watch

Patients to be moved to hospital based isolation in critical cases

Regular announcement in containment zone and buffer zone to explain symptoms and welcome people to come forward if they have them

Setting up of medical camps

Complete sanitization of area from where cases are found

