Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 India?: New List of Red/Orange/Green Zone; Districts to remain closed post 3 May

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 in India: As the second phase of COVID-19 lockdown is about to end on May 3, 2020, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Affairs has come out with list of states and districts designated as Red/Orange/Green zones for COVID-19 containment after lockdown extension. The Ministry considered India's Coronavirus recovery rate while designating the districts as Red Zones or Hotspots or Orange/Green zones. In this article, we have shared below the complete state-wise list of districts classified as COVID-19 containment zones along with the list of key districts that will be lockdown beyond May 3, 2020.

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases rose to 25007 as on April 30 with more than 1145 deaths and a total of 8888 recoveries so far. As per the official data, the Coronavirus Recovery rate in India has gone up to 25% from 13% earlier. Taking this as a criteria along with other factors like doubling rate, the districts have been identified as Coronavirus Hotspots or Red Zones, Orange Zones and Green Zones.

The list will be revised on weekly basis as per the latest development and as per the directions issued by Ministry of Home Affairs. State Governments cannot change the classification of districts made by the Ministry. However, states can declare additional districts as a red or orange zones on the basis of field analysis.

Factors behind classification of Districts as Red/Orange/Green Zones

- Occurrence of Coronavirus Cases

- COVID-19 Recovery Rate

- Doubling Rate of Cases

- Extent of Testing & Surveillance

Highlights of the New List of Red/Orange/Green Zones

- 130 districts are designated as Red Zone, 284 as Orange Zone and 319 as Green Zone.

- Districts will be classified as a Green Zone if there is no COVID-19 positive case in last 21 days.

- Red Zone: Almost all the Metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad are identified as Red Zones or Coronavirus Hotspots.

- Districts designated as Green Zone: 20 in UP, 25 in Chhattisgarh, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 25 in Arunachal Pradesh, 21 in Odisha, and 10 in Uttarakhand

- Districts designated as Orange Zone: 16 in Maharashtra, 36 in UP, 20 in Bihar, 19 in Rajasthan, 15 in Punjab, 24 in Tamil Nadu, 19 in Madhya Pradesh

- The maximum number of districts under Green Zone fall in Assam, that is 30 districts.

- Haryana's Gurugram fall under Orange Zone, whereas Faridabad is in Red Zone.

- Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Hapur, Baghpat, Shamli fall under Orange Zone.

Number of Districts identified as Red Zones in Key States

State Number of Districts under Red Zone Delhi 11 Maharashtra 14 Tamil Nadu 12 Uttar Pradesh 19 West Bengal 10 Gujarat 9 Madhya Pradesh 9 Rajasthan 8

Which all districts or states will remain in lockdown after May 3?

- Districts designated as Red Zone might remain in lockdown after 3 May.

- All metro cities are expected to remain in Lockdown beyond May 3. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad are identified as Red Zones.

- In Delhi, Southeast, Central, North, South Northeast, West, Shahdara, East, New Delhi, Northwest, Southwest districts are expected to remain in lockdown.

- Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of Red Zones - 19, followed by Maharashtra that has 14 Red Zones.

- Uttar Pradesh districts like Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Raibareili, Saharanpur and Aligarh are identified under Red Zone. These districts are expected to remain in lockdown.

Have a look at state-wise number of districts that may be in lockdown after 3 May:

State Number of Districts Name Delhi 11 Southeast, Central, North, South, Northeast, West, Shahdara, East, New Delhi, Northwest, Southwest Bihar 5 Munger, Patna, Rohtas, Buxar, Gaya Maharashtra 14 Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon, Mumbai Suburban Uttar Pradesh 19 Agra, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Kanpur, Moradabad, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Meerut, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Bijnor, Amroha, Sant Kabeer Nagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Mathura, Bareilly Tamil Nadu 12 Chennai, Madurai, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Ranipet, Virudhunagar, Thiruvarur, VeIIore, Kanchipuram

Full List of Districts Classified as Red/Orange/Green Zones

Classification of the Districts - State-wise State Red Zone Orange Zone Green Zone Total Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 0 2 3 Andhra Pradesh 5 7 1 13 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 25 25 Assam 0 3 30 33 Bihar 5 20 13 38 Chandigarh 1 0 0 1 Chhattisgarh 1 1 25 27 Dadra And Nagar Haveli 0 0 1 1 Daman And Diu 0 0 2 2 Delhi 11 0 0 11 Goa 0 0 2 2 Gujarat 9 19 5 33 Haryana 2 18 2 22 Himachal Pradesh 0 6 6 12 Jammu And Kashmir 4 12 4 20 Jharkhand 1 9 14 24 Karnataka 3 13 14 30 Kerala 2 10 2 14 Ladakh 0 2 0 2 Lakshadweep 0 0 1 1 Madhya Pradesh 9 19 24 52 Maharashtra 14 16 6 36 Manipur 0 0 16 16 Meghalaya 0 1 10 11 Mizoram 0 0 11 11 Nagaland 0 0 11 11 Odisha 3 6 21 30 Puducherry 0 1 3 4 Punjab 3 15 4 22 Rajasthan 8 19 6 33 Sikkim 0 0 4 4 Tamil Nadu 12 24 1 37 Telangana 6 18 9 33 Tripura 0 2 6 8 Uttar Pradesh 19 36 20 75 Uttarakhand 1 2 10 13 West Bengal 10 5 8 23 Total 130 284 319 733

What are Red/Orange/Green Zones?

Red Zone: Districts that have reported high number of Coronavirus cases or districts with doubling rate of cases are identified as Red Zones or Coronavirus Hotspots or Containment Zones.

Orange Zone: Districts which have reported a few cases of COVID-19 in the past with no new cases in last 14 days are identified as Orange Zones

Green Zone: Districts that have reported no new cases of novel Coronavirus in last 21 days are designated as Green Zones.