Coronavirus UK: UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Coronavirus UK: UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries has been tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister revealed the same in a statement on March 10, 2020. She is currently undergoing treatment and was in self-isolation since the detection of the COVID-19 infection.

Nadine Dorries is the first senior minister and member of the UK’s parliament to get infected by coronavirus. Her diagnosis has raised concerns regarding whether the virus has spread to other senior government officials including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Conservative MP stated that the health officials are trying to trace where she got the deadly virus and who all she has been in contact with. Dorries had attended several events during that time. The coronavirus death toll has risen to six in the United Kingdom and the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 370.

Coronavirus in UK: Latest Updates

• The UK Health Minister signed legislation declaring coronavirus or COVID-19 as a notifiable disease on March 6, 2020. Under the law, companies can now get insurance cover against the disease.

• As per reports, Nadine Dorries was feeling unwell while signing the document. She had also reportedly attended a reception hosted by British PM Boris Johnson at his residence in 10 Downing Street, London on March 5, the day she started developing the symptoms.

• She had also attended several meetings at Westminster and in her constituency in recent days.

• Her diagnosis may now lead to suspension of the British Parliament, despite the government’s reluctance. The UK Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak is expected to present the British government’s first budget after Brexit on March 11.

• There are a lot of expectations from the post-Brexit budget, especially all eyes are on the emergency measures that the government plans to adopt to lessen economic strain caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Background

The coronavirus cases in the UK are on a rise, especially fatalities with the most recent being an 80-year-old man with underlying health conditions. More than 370 cases have been reported in the nation with over 50 fresh cases. The airline companies from the nation have called off thousands of flights to and from Italy.

Italy has been on lockdown after a shock rise in COVID-19 cases. The nation has a total of 10,149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus with 631 deaths. Overall, 119, 235 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from across the world including 4300 fatalities as of March 11. Around 66, 577 patients have recovered from the virus.