COVID Vaccination with walk-ins opened for 18+, online CoWIN registration not mandatory: Government

The Union Health Ministry announced on June 15, 2021, that any individual over the age of 18 can walk into the nearest vaccination centre where the vaccinator will perform the on-site registration on CoWIN digital platform and will also provide vaccination in the same visit.

As per the Government, the pre-registration for the vaccination through online registration and the prior booking of the appointment digitally on CoWIN is not mandatory to get vaccinated.

The decision has been taken to increase the pace of vaccinations as well as to tackle vaccine hesitancy. To further make the vaccination process seamless, the ministry informed that the ‘COVID-19 vaccination Communication Strategy’ has also been shared with the State/UT Governments.

Earlier on May 24, 2021, the Government had allowed walk-in registration for the people in the 18-44 age group who are without the access to internet or smartphones. As per the notification, they were allowed to walk in for help to register on CoWIN platform and get an appointment to be vaccinated against Coronavirus.

Various modes for COVID registration on CoWIN:

The Health Ministry while announcing the decision stated that the facilitated on-site registration through the Common Service Centers (CSCs) on CoWIN, is just many modes of COVID registration on the digital platform.

The facilitators such as Health Workers or ASHAs, also mobilize the beneficiaries in the rural areas and those living in urban slums, for the on-site registration and vaccination directly at the nearest vaccination centers.

Percentage of on-site and CoWIN registration: According to the official statement by the Health Ministry, out of 28.36 crores beneficiaries who were registered on CoWIN till June 13, 2021, 16.45 crores (58%) beneficiaries have been registered in the on-site mode. Out of the total 28.84 crore vaccine doses recorded on CoWIN till June 13, 2021, 19.84 crore doses (nearly 80%) have been administered through on-site registration.

Pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail #Covid19Vaccine: Union Health Ministry

Is Vaccine Hesitancy responsible for a low rate of vaccination in India?

Last week, the Union Government acknowledged that vaccine hesitancy is a globally accepted phenomenon and must be addressed by scientifically studying the issue at the community level.

The issue was highlighted after two incidents- one from Uttar Pradesh, where an elderly woman was hiding to dodge the vaccination team, and another one was from Madhya Pradesh, where the team was attacked by the villagers.

Vaccine hesitancy has also been blamed for the poor rate of vaccination in a state like Tamil Nadu which, even with a better healthcare system among various Indian states, is among the bottom 5 in terms of vaccination.

COVID-19 cases in India: Update According to the Health Ministry, India has reported 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths, and 1,07, 628 discharges in the last 24 hours.

COVID vaccination of 18+ in India: Why is it significant?

According to the experts, vaccinating people in the age group of 18-44 years- the country’s largest demographic- is key to being able to lift the restrictions and try and re-start the commercial and economic activity.

The government has also been urged to increase the rate of vaccination as many believe that the third wave can strike within a year.

According to a Professor of IIT (Hyderabad) who is also a part of the government team which has been tasked to predict the virus’s spread said that COVID-19 vaccination needs to be ramped up and if not, there is a possibility of a third wave in 6-8 months.

Coronavirus Vaccination in India:

The Indian Government had launched the world’s largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16, 2021.

The country has since administered nearly 26 crore doses of COVID vaccine to date, as per the health Ministry’s dashboard.

Currently, only around 3.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and around 11% has received one dose. The Indian Government, which is criticized by the opposition for its vaccination policy, has assured that it will inoculate all the eligible people- around 108 crores- by the end of 2021.