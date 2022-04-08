COVID-19 booster dose for all above 18 from April 10: How to book an appointment?

COVID booster dose: The Health Ministry announced on April 8, 2022, that the COVID-19 booster dose will now be available for all adults above the age of 18 from April 10. The booster dose for those above 18 will be available at private vaccination centers. Notably, the booster dose of COVID-19 was earlier allowed only for the frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those who are above the age of 60 with pre-medical conditions. The latest decision has been taken in light of the possibility of 4th wave of pandemic that may hit the country in the coming months.

When to take booster dose of COVID vaccine?

As per the Health Ministry, the COVID-19 booster dose can be taken by adults who are above the age of 18 years and have completed 9 months or 39 weeks after receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Only then the individual will be eligible to receive the booster dose.

COVID-19 booster dose for all above 18: Is it free of cost?

No, since the booster dose for all those above the age of 18 years will be available only at the private vaccination centers, the individual will have to pay for it. The prices of the booster doses will soon be announced by the and the same will also be reflected on the CoWin platform.

COVID-19 booster dose: How to book an appointment?

The eligible individuals who are above the age of 18 years and have received their second dose before 9 months or 39 weeks will be able to register and get the appointment services both online and offline.

Those who don’t want to book a slot on CoWIN can easily get the precautionary dose at the private vaccination centers that are offering walk-in facilities.

COVID-19 vaccination in India: What is the status?

In India, so far, 96% of all the 15 plus population has been vaccinated with at least one COVID -19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15 plus population has received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

More than 2.4 crores of the precautionary doses have been administered to the healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above the age of 60 years, so far.

Free COVID vaccination program to continue

The ongoing free COVID-19 vaccination program will continue in the country through the government vaccination centers for the first and second dose to all the eligible population as well as the booster dose to the frontline workers, healthcare workers and the 60 plus population will continue and will be further accelerated.

The ongoing COVID vaccination program in India is one of the largest in the world to protect people from the widespread COVID pandemic.

