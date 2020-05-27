COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people entering Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on May 24 that COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for the people who want to come to the state.

At a press conference, the Chief Minister of the state informed only those who will bring an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved COVID-19 negative certificate will be allowed to enter the state and go to their homes. The certificate must have been issued within 48 hours prior to the arrival.

Goa Chief Minister also mentioned that it is the only state that has conducted 13,000 COVID-19 tests on all the people who have entered the borders. He added that the Goa model has been followed by the other states as well.

Statement by Goa Chief Minister:

Pramod Sawant had informed that around 4,000 more people had entered state by railway, air, and road, as the central government restored the air travel services from May 25, 2020. He further mentioned that the arrangement for their stay has been made by the Goans and no one will have to stay in the hotel. The Chief Minister during the press conference also informed that the tourists have not been invited to Goa and not a single hotel is operational in the state.

Govt issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP):

Goa government released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all the domestic passengers who will be arriving by rail, air, or road to the state.

• Thermal Screening to be done at the entry point.

• Those who will be found symptomatic will be mandatorily tested and quarantined.

• Those who will be found asymptomatic will be given with the following options and one of which the passenger must select on the self-declaration form- (i) COVID-19 certificate must be produced issued by ICMR within the 48 hours prior to the date of arrival. (ii) Get the test done by giving swabs at the collection centre and paying Rs. 2000 and maintaining self -isolation until the results come.

• If there has been an international travel history, the person has to pay Rs. 2000. They will be mandatorily tested and quarantined until the test results are declared.

• People who do not have a place of residence in Goa must avoid coming, as no hotels and guesthouses have been functioning for the services, as per the guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

• The protocols existing for stranded Indians coming either by air or sea will be as per the MHA’s guidelines.

Removal of Voluntary Quarantine option from SOP:

On May 27, Goa CM informed that the option of the voluntary home quarantine for a period of 14 days will not be available for the passengers arriving to the state.

The voluntary quarantine for 14 days was earlier available as one of the options in the self-declaration form for those who have been found asymptomatic. However, the previous conditions like carrying COVID-19 negative certificate or getting tested after arriving to Goa will remain unchanged.