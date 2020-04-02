Covid-19 Review Meet between PM Modi & Chief Ministers: Plan For Staggered Movement after Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, 2020 held a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to review the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India. The Prime Minister stated that the centre and all states should plan a "common exit strategy" for staggered movement of people after the Lockdown.

PM Modi emphasised that once the lockdown ends and people start emerging out, it "can't be business as usual"; there has to be a proper strategy to ensure spread out movement of people. The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of nine states. Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah and Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh were also took part in the meeting. Let's have a look at the highlights of the meeting below:

Highlights of the Covid-19 Review Meet between PM Modi & Chief Ministers

Lockdown should end in phased manner: There should be a proper plan for staggered re-entry of people after three weeks of All-India lockdown.

Testing, Tracing, Isolating & Quarantine: PM Modi specifically mentioned that the foremost priority of centre as well as states is to ensure "Testing, Tracing, Isolating & Quarantine". This would require coordination at state as well as district level.

Appointment of district-level disease surveillance officers: States should appoint disease surveillance officers at district level for optimum penetration of measures for battling COVID-19.

Identify Coronavirus hotspots: The Chief Ministers have been directed to implement lockdown seriously. The CMs should identify COVID-19 hotspots in their respective states and reach out to community leaders and the heads of social welfare organizations for concentrated efforts against the pandemic.

Ensure minimum loss of Life: A unified response is the need of the hour to ensure minimum loss of life.

Seamless supplies of medical equipment: PM Modi stressed that there is requirement of supply chains for medical equipment, medical drugs and other raw materials.

State Disaster Relief Fund: The Centre will be releasing Rs 11,000 crore from the SDRF - State Disaster Relief Fund by the end of April 2020 to the states to fight COVID-19.

Recruitment of NCC & NSS Volunteers: PM Modi asked the CMs to recruit the volunteers of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) for fight against the pandemic.

PM Modi to share short video message tomorrow at 9 AM

Prime Minister will be sharing a short video message with 'fellow Indians' at 9 am on April 3, 2020.

COVID-19 Updates: So far, over 40 people have died due to the deadly coronavirus and more than 1800 people have tested positive for virus in India. The sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in India has been claimed as an aftermath of Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin area of Delhi.