COVID-19 vaccine for children: China authorizes vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years

China on June 6, 2021, announced that the country has authorized the emergency use of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 3 and 17 years. Coronavac vaccine is being manufactured by the Beijing-based pharmaceutical firm, Sinovac Biotech.

Sinovac Chairman Yin Weidong however said that when will the use of the vaccine begin and from what age group is yet to be decided.

Coronavac has been found to be safe and efficient on hundreds of volunteers in the 3 to 17 years age group during the Phase I and II clinical trials of the vaccine conducted at the beginning of this year.

As of June 6, 2021, China has administered over 763 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, said China’s National Health Commission. China has five of its COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use. The country has been exporting and donating the vaccines to different countries as an initiative under its vaccine diplomacy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on June 1, 2021, gave its approval for China’s second COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac-CoronaVac for emergency use. Earlier in May 2021, the WHO had approved China’s COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm.

China has so far offered 10 million vaccine doses to COVAX, a WHO initiative to make vaccines available to developing countries.

CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine for children by China: Key Points

• CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed using established technology based on inactivated coronavirus. The vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures hence, it is easily distributed to developing countries.

• CoronaVac vaccine is being produced by the Beijing-based pharmaceutical firm, Sinovac Biotech.

• CoronaVac vaccine has been found to be 51 per cent effective against symptomatic disease and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe COVID-19 and hospitalization on adults 18 years and above, as per the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE).

• The World Health Organization on June 1, 2021, approved the second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac for emergency use.