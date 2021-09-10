Co-WIN develops new API to enable entities to check an individual’s vaccination status 

Co-WIN has developed a new Application programming interface called ‘Know Your Customer’s or Client’s Vaccination Status - KYC-VS'. The new API will enable entities to check an individual’s vaccination status through CoWIN portal.

Co-WIN has developed a new API called ‘Know Your Customer's/Client's Vaccination Status’. To use this API, an individual needs to enter his/her mobile number & name: Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

How to use Co-WIN's new API?

Follow the below steps to use the API:

-An individual will need to enter his or her mobile number and name to use the application programming interface.

-The user will then get an OTP which they have to enter.

-The Co-WIN portal will then send a response to the verifying entity on the individual’s vaccination status.

The Co-WIN portal will send one of the following responses-

-If the response is 0- It means that the person is not vaccinated with even one dose of the COVID vaccine.

-If the response is 1- It means that the person is vaccinated with one dose of the COVID vaccine.

-If the response is 2- It means that the person is fully vaccinated.

The response can be digitally signed and shared instantly with the verifying entity.

Why has the new Co-WIN API been developed?

The Co-WIN portal, which is used for booking vaccination slots has developed a new API called 'Know Your Customer's/Client's Vaccination Status' to check the COVID-19 vaccination status of an individual.

Background

According to the Union Health Ministry, over 72 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 16, 2021.

The Co-WIN portal has been issuing digitally verifiable certificates to provide proof of vaccination for each individual. The vaccination certificate can be saved on any digital device and shared digitally as and when required as proof of vaccination.