Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 23 May 2022

Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as new Australian Prime Minister, World Turtle Day 2022, QUAD Summit 2022 and International Day for Biological Diversity among others.

1. Who has been sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister?

a) Anthony Albanese

b) Anthony Albert

c) Alex Hawke

d) Stuart Robert

2. When is World Turtle Day 2022 observed?

a) May 21st

b) May 22nd

c) May 23rd

d) May 25th

3. Which organisation has honoured India's one million ASHA workers for their outstanding contribution to advancing global health?

a) WHO

b) UNICEF

c) UNHRC

d) UNEP

4. Which nation is hosting QUAD Summit 2022?

a) India

b) Japan

c) Australia

d) United States

5. India has signed Investment Incentive Agreement with which country to boost investment in key sectors?

a) UK

b) US

c) France

d) Australia

6. Which country has become the first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine?

a) Germany

b) Denmark

c) Belgium

d) Spain

7. When is International Day for Biological Diversity observed?

a) May 21st

b) May 22nd

c) May 23rd

d) May 24th

Answers

1. (a) Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese was sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister in a brief ceremony at Government House, Canberra on May 23, 2022, hours before he was scheduled to fly to Japan to attend QUAD Leaders' Summit 2022. His Labour Party defeated Scott Morrison's conservative government in an election on May 21, 2022. He has become the first Italian Australian to become Prime Minister of the country, bringing an end to almost a decade of conservative rule in Australia.

2. (c) May 23rd

World Turtle Day is celebrated every year on May 23 globally to raise awareness about helping turtles survive and thrive in their natural habitat. The objective of World Turtle Day 2022 is also to educate people about the things that they can do to protect the habitats of turtles as well as tortoises. Turtles date back to the time of dinosaurs, which is over 200 million years ago.

3. (a) WHO

India’s one million ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, who have been at the forefront of healthcare delivery in India have been honored with the Global Health Leaders Award 2022 in the backdrop of the ongoing 75th World Health Assembly. ASHA workers were one of the six recipients of the Global Health Leaders Award. The ASHA Workers were honoured for their outstanding contribution to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership, and commitment to regional health issues.

4. (b) Japan

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), a strategic security dialogue between India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, will be hosted by Japan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the QUAD Summit. The summit is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

5. (b) US

India and the United States signed an Investment Incentive Agreement (IIA) on May 23, 2022 to pave a path to strengthen and promote DFC's investments in India in key sectors. The agreement was signed between Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Scott A. Nathan.

6. (c) Belgium

Belgium has become the first country in the world to make 21-day quarantine compulsory for the Monkeypox patients. The decision came after four cases of the disease were reported last week in the country. The Belgian Institute of Tropical Medicine said that the risk of a larger outbreak in the country is low.

7. (b) May 22nd

The International Day for Biological Diversity is observed annually across the globe on May 22, 2022. This day is observed to generate awareness about the biodiversity issues that are overwhelming the world.

