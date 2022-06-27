Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 27 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as single-use plastic ban, UN Oceans Conference 2022, new NITI Aayog and Iskander-m missile system among others.

1. India has announced a single-use plastic ban in India from which day?

a)July 1st

b)July 30th

c)August 1st

d)August 15th

2. The UN Oceans Conference 2022 started in which among the following cities on June 27, 2022?

a)Lisbon

b)Spain

c)Sydney

d)Milan

3. Over 30,000-years old rare mummified baby woolly mammoth has been found in a gold mine in which nation?

a)Brazil

b)Mexico

c)Canada

d)US

4. Russia will be supplying which nation with Iskander-m missile systems?

a)China

b)Pakistan

c)Turkey

d)Belarus

5. Who has been appointed as the new NITI Aayog CEO?

a)Kapil Dev Tripathi

b)Praveen K. Srivastava

c)Sudhir Kumar Saxena

d)Parameswaran Iyer

6. A rare carnivorous plant has been discovered in which state?

a)Uttar Pradesh

b)Uttarakhand

c)Madhya Pradesh

d)Karnataka

7. Who is the first cricketer to score an ODI hundred for two nations?

a)Ben Stokes

b)Eoin Morgan

c)Jofra Archer

d)Moeen Ali

Answers

1.(a) July 1st

The central government has announced a single use plastic ban from July 1, 2022. As per the notification by the Union Ministry, the manufacture, sale, import, stocking, distribution and use of the following single-use plastic, including the polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with the effect from July 1, 2022.

2.(a) Lisbon

The UN Ocean Conference 2022 kicked off in Lisbon on June 27, 2022 to discuss how to restore the ailing health of global oceans due to the environmental damage caused by human activity. The major UN Conference on the oceans is being co-hosted by Portugal and Kenya between June 27 and July 1, 2022. It will see participation from thousands of ocean advocates from business, civil society and government.

3.(c) Canada

Over 30,000 years old mummified body of a baby woolly mammoth with skin and hair has been discovered in the far north of Canada. It is believed to be a female and may have died during the Ice Age. It is a nearly-perfectly preserved mummified baby woolly mammoth with skin and hair. The rare and extraordinary discovery was made by a miner in Klondike gold fields.

4.(d) Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised broadcast on June 25, 2022 that Russia will supply Belarus with Iskander-M missile systems, which can use ballistic or cruise missiles, in the coming months. The Iskander-M is a mobile guided missile system that can carry conventional or nuclear warheard. The missile system has a range of up to 500 km (300 miles).

5.(d) Parameswaran Iyer

Parameswaran Iyer has been named the new chief executive of the NITI Aayog to succeed Amitabh Kant, whose term is scheduled to end on June 30. Amitabh Kant will be stepping down from the top post of the policy think tank after a six-year-long stint. Parameswaran Iyer is an IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and former Secretary of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, who spearheaded the government’s Swachh Bharat Mission between 2016 and 2020.

6.(a) Uttar Pradesh

A rare carnivorous plant named 'Uticularia Furcellata' has been discovered in the Mandal valley of Chamoli district by the research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest department. This is first sighting of the plant in Uttarakhand as well as the entire western Himalayan region, according to Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research).

7.(b) Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan is the first player to score an ODI hundred for two nations. He was born in north-western Dublin, Ireland and had played for the Ireland cricket team in ODIs from 2006 to 2009. He started playing for England in 2009 and was named the England ODI Captain in December 2014. He led England to its first-ever World Cup triumph in 2019.

