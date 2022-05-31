Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 31 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Yoga Day 2022 theme, Padma Awards 2022, World No Tobacco Day and FIH World Rankings 2022 among others.

1. What is the theme of International Yoga Day 2022?

a) Yoga for Humanity

b) Yoga for Health

c) Yoga for Family

d) Yoga for Heart

2. When is the last date for submitting nominations for Padma Awards 2023?

a) July 31st

b) August 1st

c) September 1st

d) September 15th

3. When is World No Tobacco Day observed?

a) May 28th

b) May 29th

c) May 30th

d) May 31st

4. Which country is opposing EU's proposal to ban over 2/3rd of Russian oil imports?

a) Poland

b) Turkey

c) Hungary

d) Italy

5. Which nation has proposed to impose a ban on handgun sales after the Texas school shooting?

a) UK

b) Canada

c) Mexico

d) Russia

6. Which state/ UT's health minister has been sent to ED custody till June 9 in Money Laundering Case?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Delhi

c) Rajasthan

d) Punjab

7. What is the current rank of the men's hockey team in the FIH World Rankings 2022?

a) 5th

b) 6th

c) 7th

d) 4th

8. What is the current rank of the Indian women's hockey team in the FIH World Hockey Rankings 2022?

a) 5th

b) 4th

c) 6th

d) 7th

Answers

1. (a) Yoga for Humanity

The theme of the 8th International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Humanity'. The theme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Maan Ki Baat' address on May 30, 2022. The theme aims to portray how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served humanity in reducing suffering. The theme also aims to highlight how even in the post-Covid geopolitical scenario, yoga can play a major role in bringing people together with compassion, kindness, build resilience among people and foster a sense of unity.

2. (d) September 15th

The online nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards 2023 opened on May 1, 2023 and the last is September 15, 2022. The Padma Awards 2023 will be announced on January 26, 2023. The nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards can only be received online on the official website of the National Awards portal. All people without distinction of sex, race, occupation and position are eligible for the Padma Awards.

3. (d) May 31st

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31st to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco usage. The day aims to highlight the negative impacts of tobacco and its industry on human health and the environment. It also alerts people about the steps that can be taken to keep themselves and their surroundings safe from tobacco.

4. (b) Hungary

The European Union leaders agreed to ban more than 2/3rd of Russian oil with immediate effect on the first day of the special meeting of the European Council in Brussels on May 31, 2022. While the European Council leaders attempted to persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to back the Russian oil embargo after a month of negotiations, Orban said that no comprise had been reached yet. As per the current proposal, Russian oil arriving in the EU and in Hungary by pipeline will be exempted from sanctions. However, the Hungarian PM wants a guarantee that in case something happens to the pipeline carrying the Russian oil, then they would have the right to receive it by the sea and have it arrive from elsewhere.

5. (b) Canada

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced on May 30, 2022, a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada following the recent mass shootings in the United States. The move will effectively ban the import and sale of handguns in Canada. However, the bill imposing ban on handguns must be passed by the Canadian Parliament and the ruling Liberals hold only a minority of seats.

6. (b) Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain has been sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9th in an alleged money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company on May 30, 2022.

7. (d) 4th

The Indian Men’s Hockey team has slipped to the fourth spot in the FIH World Hockey Rankings 2022. Australia is ranked at the top, followed by Belgium at the second place and the Netherlands has replaced India in the third position on the basis of their impressive results in the FIH Pro League.

8. (c) 6th

The Indian women's hockey team has risen to the 6th position for the first time ever in the FIH World Rankings 2022. This is the team's best-ever FIH World Ranking. The Netherlands tops the ranking list, followed by Argentina at second place, Australia at third, England at fourth and Germany at fifth place.

