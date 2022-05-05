Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 5 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as J&K Delimitation Commission report, electricity subsidy, India's first Venus Mission and India's GST collections among others.

1. J&K Delimitation Commission has proposed how many seats in the Jammu region?

a) 43

b) 47

c) 45

d) 40

2. Which state/ UT has decided to provide electricity subsidy to only those who ask for it from October 1, 2022?

a) Punjab

b) Delhi

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Madhya Pradesh

3. India's GST collections touched an all-time high of Rs 1.68 crore in which month this year?

a) April

b) March

c) February

d) January

4. What is the name of India's first Venus Mission?

a) Venera

b) Veritas

c) Shukrayaan

d) Ayushman

5. Which is the hottest planet in our solar system?

a) Mercury

b) Venus

c) Mars

d) Jupiter

6. Which country will be the official ‘Country of honour’ at Cannes Marche’ Du Film?

a) Ukraine

b) India

c) Germany

d) Spain

7. Which country has announced an automatic 1.5-year extension of work permits for a certain category of immigrants, benefitting Indians?

a) US

b) Canada

c) Australia

d) UK

Answers

1. (a) 43

The J&K Delimitation Commission has recommended all five parliamentary constituencies in J&K to have an equal number of assembly constituencies for the first time. The commission had earlier proposed increasing the number of assembly seats in the union territory from 83 to 90 and also proposed six additional seats for the Jammu division and one for Kashmir. This means, out of the total 90 assembly constituencies, 43 seats have been proposed in Jammu and 47 in Kashmir.

2. (b) Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on May 5, 2022 that electricity subsidy will be given only to those who ask for it from October 1, 2022. The decision comes as the national capital is in the midst of a power crisis due to increased electricity demand and a shortage of coal.

3. (a) April

The Goods and services tax (GST) collections hit an all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022, as per data released by the Union Finance Ministry on May 2, 2022. This is the highest level of GST collections since its rollout in July 2017. The April 2022 GST collections mark a 20 percent increase from Rs 1.39 lakh crore in April 2021 and it is also Rs 25000 more than the previous highest GST collections of Rs 1.42 lakh crore recorded in March 2022.

4. (c) Shukrayaan

Shukrayaan-1 is the name of India's first Venus Mission. It is a planned orbiter to Venus to study the planet's surface and atmosphere. It is expected to be launched in 2024. ISRO was initially aiming to launch the mission in mid-2023 but pandemic-related delays have pushed the launch date to December 2024. A backup launch opportunity may be available in mid-2026 when Venus and Earth are next aligned to minimize spacecraft fuel use during the planetary transit.

5. (b) Venus

Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system, even though Mercury is closer to the Sun. The planet has extreme surface temperatures reaching up to almost 475 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to melt lead. The planet is shrouded in dense and yellowish clouds of sulfuric acid that trap heat and has a thick and toxic atmosphere filled with carbon dioxide.

6. (b) India

India will be the official ‘Country of Honour’ at the upcoming Marche’s Du Film which will be organized alongside the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France. The news was shared by the Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur who said that it will be the first time that such honour has been bestowed on any country.

7. (a) US

The United States Government has announced an automatic extension of 1.5 years of the expiring work permits for certain categories of immigrants. It also includes those seeking green cards and spouses of H-1B visa holders who get the employment authorization cards (EAD), for a year and a half.

