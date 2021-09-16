Current Affairs eBook (April 2021) – State Assembly Elections | Monthly Current Affairs PDF Download 2021

Current Affairs eBook (April 2021) – State Assembly Elections: The month of April was very significant for India in terms of political developments as State Assembly Election were concluded and Results were to be announced on 2nd May 2021. The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for four states and one UT- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. While Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will see single-phase elections, Assam will go to polls in three phases and West Bengal will have 8 phases. In terms of statistical highlights, a total of 824 Assembly Constituencies were to go to polls in which 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in four states and 1 UT.

At the National level, the Ease of Living Index 2020 Results also came out this month, which is covered in depth in this issue. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released the Ease of Living Index 2020, which provided a ranking of the cities with a population of more than a million and a population of less than a million. In the million-plus cities, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad have been ranked as the most livable cities in the country. On the other end of the spectrum, Shimla followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada has been ranked as the most livable city in the less than a million category.

On the International Front, the developments in Myanmar continued to make headlines globally with US imposing sanctions on the country because of the recent military coup which overthrew the democratically elected government. In other international news, the 193 member United Nations General Assembly- UNGA has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The India-sponsored resolution has been adopted by consensus and is supported by over 70 nations.

