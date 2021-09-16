Current Affairs eBook (August 2021) - Tokyo Olympics | Monthly Current Affairs PDF Download 2021

Current Affairs eBook (August 2021) - Tokyo Olympics: The month of August was dominated by Sports news, especially those related to Tokyo Olympics and India’s performance at the 2020 Olympics games. India put-up its best performance so far in the Olympiad, finishing 8th on the medal tally in Tokyo - its highest ranking in over four decades. With 1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze, India grabbed the best ever medal haul and the finest performance of all time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic. India’s Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra secured the country's first gold medal in athletics. Two silver medals were bagged by Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

On the national front, the sudden outburst of Assam – Mizoram Border Issue also dominated the news headlines; especially political ones. The Mizoram-Assam Border Dispute has been ongoing since Mizoram came into existence, first as a Union Territory (UT) in 1972 and then as a State in 1987. The ebook will divulge deep into the issue giving an historic overview of the border dispute while also explaining the recent developments in its context and what the future implications might be.

In other news, the Central Government launching the New Ministry of Cooperation is also covered in depth in this Current Affairs Monthly PDF, providing all the details of its roles, responsibilities and how it will help deliver ‘Maximum Governance, Minimum Government’ promise of PM Modi. Apart from this, the Current Affairs PDF also talks about the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which was in the news when the government and RBI was mulling the idea of tabling it in the Parliament.

In addition to the key news themes and topics mentioned above, the Monthly Current Affairs PDF download e-Book also covers a variety of topics and news, which help enhance General Awareness and Current GK of the Govt job aspirants. Current Affairs PDF Download is a very important resource for all aspirants of competitive entrance exams and govt recruitment exams including Banking & Insurance, SSC and Railways, UPSC, PCS, State Level, and other exams. To help them master the key concepts of Current Affairs August 2021 PDF will provide detailed stories on like Awards and Honours, Books and Authors, International Affairs, Geopolitical Awareness, various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), Recent Appointments and Resignations, Sports Achievements, Defence News, Conferences etc.