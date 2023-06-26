Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 26 जून 2023-हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर के नए MD और CEO
One liner current affairs in hindi: करेंट अफेयर्स एक पंक्ति (One Liners) को नए रूप में प्रस्तुत किया जा रहा है. इसमें हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर के नए एमडी और सीईओ, वानिंदु हसरंगा, बीएसएफ हॉकी टर्फ ग्राउंड आदि को सम्मलित किया गया है.
One liner current affairs in hindi: करेंट अफेयर्स एक पंक्ति (One Liners) को नए रूप में प्रस्तुत किया जा रहा है. इसमें हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर के नए एमडी और सीईओ, वानिंदु हसरंगा, बीएसएफ हॉकी टर्फ ग्राउंड आदि को सम्मलित किया गया है.
1. पीएम मोदी को हाल ही में किस देश ने अपने सर्वोच्च राजकीय सम्मान से सम्मानित किया है- मिस्र
2. भारत के किस गायक-संगीतकार को बर्मिंघम सिटी यूनिवर्सिटी ने डॉक्टरेट की उपाधि से सम्मानित किया है- शंकर महादेवन
3. भारत में तकनीकी शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता बढ़ाने के उद्देश्य से किसने 255.5 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर मंजूर किये है- वर्ल्ड बैंक
4. वनडे क्रिकेट में लगातार तीन वनडे में पांच विकेट का हॉल लेने वाले पहले स्पिनर कौन बने है- वानिंदु हसरंगा
5. ग्रीस में किस राजनेता ने पीएम के रूप में दूसरे कार्यकाल का चुनाव जीता है- क्यारीकोस मित्सोटाकिस
6. हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर के नए एमडी और सीईओ के रूप में किसे चुना गया है- रोहित जावा
7. केन्द्रीय खेल मंत्री ने किस शहर में अत्याधुनिक बीएसएफ हॉकी टर्फ ग्राउंड का उद्घाटन किया- जालंधर (पंजाब)
8. एशियाई विकास बैंक ने भारत के किस पड़ोसी देश को रेलवे लाइन सुधार के लिए 400 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर का ऋण प्रदान करेगा- बांग्लादेश
9. भारत की G20 अध्यक्षता के तहत तीसरी G20 इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर वर्किंग ग्रुप की बैठक कहां आयोजित की जा रही है-ऋषिकेश (उत्तराखंड)
इसे भी पढ़ें:
Current affairs quiz in hindi: 26 जून 2023- नया बीएसएफ हॉकी टर्फ ग्राउंड
जानें ऐसे जानवरों के बारें में जो उड़ सकते है लेकिन पक्षी नहीं है?
जानें प्राइवेट आर्मी 'वैगनर ग्रुप' के बारें में जिसने रुसी मिलिट्री से की बगावत
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS