Current Affairs in Short: 10 December 2021

Two comprehensive reports on emergency and injury care released by Niti Aayog

• Two comprehensive reports were released by NITI Aayog on December 10, 2021. The reports are on the current status on country level-secondary and tertiary level and district level emergency and injury care in India.

• The comprehensive reports by NITI Aayog bring out the prevailing gaps in the country’s ambulance services, human resources, health infrastructure, and the equipment in the provision of optimal care.

• The reports by NITI Aayog were launched in the presence of Member (Health) Dr. V K Paul. In the foreword of the report, he highlighted the significance for India to embark on creating an efficient, world-class, professional, and integrated emergency care system.

Government issues advisory for general public on rooftop solar scheme

• The New and Renewable Energy Ministry has issued an advisory for the public on rooftop solar schemes. The advisory states that no vendor has been authorized by the government to set up rooftop solar plants.

• As per the MNRE, it has been bought to the notice that some rooftop solar vendors or companies have been setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming that they are authorized vendors.

• The Ministry also informed that the scheme of setting up the rooftop solar scheme is being implemented in the state only by the local Electricity Distribution Companies.

• The Ministry has advised that the residential consumers who have been willing to set up a rooftop solar plant under the government’s scheme can apply online and can easily get rooftop solar plants installed by the listed vendors.

RSF report says China is world’s biggest captor of journalists

• According to the report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), China is the world’s biggest captor of journalists. Currently, 127 journalists have been detained.

• However, China has justified the arrests of citizens and journalists, and reporters by accusing them of provoking trouble. RSF report titled ‘The Great Leap Backwards of Journalism in China’ has revealed China’s violations against its own international commitment to freedom of expression and opinion.

• The report also demonstrates how Beijing has viewed journalism not as a tool of providing information to the public but as an instrument of state propaganda.

• Reporters Without Borders has ranked China 177th out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index 2021 which is just two places above North Korea.

25 Omicron cases reported, all the patients report mild symptoms

• The Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agarwal informed that India has reported total of 25 Omicron cases but none of the patients have been reporting any severe symptoms.

• The Joint Secretary said that symptoms in all detected cases are mild. The Joint Secretary also pressed the need for strictly following the COVID Appropriate Behaviour. He also said that only countries had reported Omicron cases till November 24, however, it has now risen to 59 nations.

• In the last 14 days, India has reported less than 10,000 COVID cases, of which the active cases were highest in Maharashtra and Kerala.

Neena Gupta, Indian mathematician, receives Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians 2021

• A mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, Professor Neena Gupta, has been awarded the ‘2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from Developing Countries’.

• Neena Gupta has been awarded for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra. As per the Ministry of Science and Technology, Professor Gupta is the 3rd woman to receive the Ramanujan Prize.

• Ramanujan Prize was first awarded in 2005. It is administered by the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Customs jointly with Science and Technology Department and the International Mathematical Union.

• Ramanujan Prize is given annually to an eminent mathematician who is less than the age of 45 years and has conducted outstanding research in developing countries.