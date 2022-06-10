Current Affairs in Short: 10 June 2022
IPL Digital Media rights can go to the biggest industrial house of India
- The Indian Premier League is all set to sell its digital media rights from 2023 to 2027 and many big names in the entertainment industry have come forward to grab the media rights for one of the most significant events.
- Reportedly, the ace industrial house of the country could win the bid as they have shown their keen interest in the league for a long time and have also been a part of the league.
- The Indian Premier League introduced two news in the 15th edition of this year and the bidding and auction process for media rights will be over in the upcoming days.
- The digital media rights for the Indian Premier League will be valid from 2023 to 2027.
Wimbledon announces prize money of 2 million pounds each for men’s and women’s champions
- Wimbledon has announced that his year’s total prize money will be a record 40.3 million pounds with men’s and women’s singles champions will win 2 million pounds.
- Wimbledon organizers made the announcement as The All England Lawn Tennis Club is all set for this year’s Grand Slam Event.
- The 2020 edition of the tournament was canceled, while 2021 was held with a fewer number of spectators.
- Wimbledon this year will see full capacity crowd attending the tournament for the first time in 3 years since 2019.
President Ram Nath Kovind to attend 6th convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh
- President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive at Dharamshala as part of his visit to Himachal Pradesh.
- During the visit, President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the 6 Convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at the Government College Auditorium in Dharamshala.
- President Kovind, on the occasion, will address the convocation ceremony and confer the gold medals and degrees to the meritorious students.
- A total of 486 students will be awarded degrees in the convocation. Whereas, 69 meritorious students will be awarded gold medals and degrees.
Government launches Rashtriya Puruskar Portal
- The Government of India has launched Rashtriya Puruskar Portal to invite nominations for various awards from the various ministries, departments, and agencies.
- Rashtriya Puruskar Portal has been developed by the Government to bring together all the awards under one digital platform.
- Rashtriya Puruskar Portal aims at facilitating citizens to nominate the individuals and organisations for various awards instituted by the Indian Government.
- The nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards are open till September 15, 2022. For Sardar Patel National Unity Awards, the nominations will be open till July 31.
India-Bangladesh cross-border bus service flagged off from Agartala
- India-Bangladesh cross-border bus service, a popular means of travel between the two neighbouring countries.
- The bus service was flagged-off from Agartala, Tripura with an aim of boosting tourism and people-to-people ties.
- The cross-border bus service between India-Bangladesh resumed two years after its suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
