Current Affairs in Short: 11 January 2023

According to Dhankar, the major aim is to maximize the contribution of elected representatives in Parliament and the Legislature to the benefit of the people.

Om Birla is the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Speakers and Deputy Speakers from various Legislative Assemblies, including the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, were also present during the meeting.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar have opened the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur.

The Prithvi-II missile is a well-established system that has been a vital element of India's nuclear deterrence.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO, successfully conducted a training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II, from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

"Naatu Naatu," a dance routine featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has become something of an anthem for Rajamouli fans. It made waves with its intricate dance and musical narrative.

MM Keeravani is the composer of the history-making music for filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj are the vocalists.

Naatu Naatu, the super successful song from the Indian film RRR, has received the coveted Golden Globe award for Best Original Song.

England's rising talent Harry Brook made an immediate impression in Test cricket and has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2022.

The 23-year-old was instrumental in England's 3-0 thrashing of Pakistan, completing the series as the leading run-scorer with 468 runs in three matches.

Ashleigh Gardner, Australia's No. 1 rated all-rounder, has closed off a fantastic year by winning the Women's Player of the Month title for December 2022.