Current Affairs in Short: 11 January 2023
83rd All India Presiding Officers conference opened in Jaipur
- Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar have opened the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur.
- Om Birla is the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Speakers and Deputy Speakers from various Legislative Assemblies, including the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, were also present during the meeting.
- According to Dhankar, the major aim is to maximize the contribution of elected representatives in Parliament and the Legislature to the benefit of the people.
DRDO carried out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II
- According to the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO, successfully conducted a training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II, from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
- The Prithvi-II missile is a well-established system that has been a vital element of India's nuclear deterrence.
Golden Globe Award: Song “Naatu Naatu” from movie RRR bags honour
- Naatu Naatu, the super successful song from the Indian film RRR, has received the coveted Golden Globe award for Best Original Song.
- MM Keeravani is the composer of the history-making music for filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj are the vocalists.
- "Naatu Naatu," a dance routine featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has become something of an anthem for Rajamouli fans. It made waves with its intricate dance and musical narrative.
ICC Men and Women Player of Month: Harry Brook and Ashleigh Gardner grabs reward for December 2022
- England's rising talent Harry Brook made an immediate impression in Test cricket and has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2022.
- The 23-year-old was instrumental in England's 3-0 thrashing of Pakistan, completing the series as the leading run-scorer with 468 runs in three matches.
- Ashleigh Gardner, Australia's No. 1 rated all-rounder, has closed off a fantastic year by winning the Women's Player of the Month title for December 2022.
- With seven wickets, the 25-year-old tied for the highest in the five-match series against India, while also scoring 115 runs at an average of more than 50.
Delhi to be most polluted city in India according to CPCB report
- According to new statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi is the most polluted city in India in 2022.
- Delhi is polluted with PM 2.5 levels more than double the permissible limit and the third-highest average PM10 concentration.
- In four years, PM2.5 pollution in the national capital has dropped by more than 7%, from 108 micrograms per cubic metre in 2019 to 99.71 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022.
