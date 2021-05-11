Current Affairs in Short: 11 May 2021

Centre delivers Global Aid to States/ UTs through Whole of Government approach

•The centre informed recently that it is continuously engaging in the allocation and supply of medical equipment and medicines to the States and Union Territories that have been received from various countries.

•The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry informed that a total of 8900 Oxygen Concentrators, over 5000 Oxygen Cylinders, 18 Oxygen Generation Plants and 5698 ventilators and Bi-PAP machines and over 3,40,000 Remdesivir vials have been dispatched to the States and Union Territories.

•The Ministry assured that the centre is ensuring a streamlined and fast delivery of the global aid through faster custom clearances.

California Governor declares drought emergency in 41 counties

•California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a drought emergency proclamation for 41 counties out of the state's total 58 counties.

•He issued the proclamation citing above-average temperatures and dry conditions for April and May.

•He has directed the state's water board to consider modifying requirements for reservoir releases and take other conservation measures.

•The declaration gives the state flexibility to mitigate drought impacts. The drought situation has been attributed in part to global climate change.

Maharashtra to offer free treatment to Mucormycosis patients

•Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced that all patients with Mucormycosis fungal infection will be treated completely free of cost under Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana of the state.

•He informed that Mucormycosis is a rare black fungal infection that is now affecting those who have recovered from COVID-19. He stated that the medicines required for the treatment of this disease are expensive, therefore the state has decided to provide free treatment for it.

•The state health department has taken serious note of the fungal infection that is rising among COVID-19 survivors, causing blindness or serious illness and even death in some cases.It is generally being detected in diabetic patients who were hospitalised for long durations.

Uttarakhand Police launches Mission Hausla

•The Uttarakhand Police has launched the "Mission Hausla" mission to help people get basic medical facilities like oxygen, beds and plasma for COVID-19 patients.

•The police are also helping people get ration, ambulance or even for the cremation of bodies as part of the mission.

According to DGP Ashok Kumar, many people in the society want to help and many people need help so the police are working as a nodal agency to merge these two.

•The state police started the mission on May 1, 2021 and have completed 10 days. So far, they have received 4365 calls in 10 days.

•The police has also approached 417 senior citizens who are alone and look after them under 'Mission Hausla'.

Srinagar's Dal Lake gets floating boat ambulance service

•A floating boat ambulance service has been started on Dal Lake in the Jammu and Kashmir Valley. The service is equipped with healthcare facilities.

•This is expected to benefit thousands of people in the landlocked region.

•It was started by a houseboat owner Tariq Ahmad Patloo. He came up with the idea of a floating ambulance last year after he was tested positive for Coronavirus.

•The ambulance is full of medical equipment including a stretcher, wheelchair, first aid, BP set, PPE kits etc.

Patloo said people have apprehensions in taking COVID-19 positive patients to hospitals.