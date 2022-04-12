Current Affairs in Short: 12 April 2022
New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett has announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket after the 2021/ 2022 season, bringing curtains down on his 17-year-old career.
New Zealand cricketer Hamish Bennett announces retirement from all forms of cricket
- New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett has announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket after the 2021/ 2022 season, bringing curtains down on his 17-year-old career.
- The 35-year old has played for both New Zealand's U-19 side and the senior team as well as domestic teams including Wellington and Canterbury. He had made his international debut for New Zealand in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2010 and his sole Test appearance was a month later against India.
- He made a total of 31 appearances for the national team across all formats and was even selected for their 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup squad against India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
- The bowler has amassed a total of 489 wickets across all formats and established himself as one of the most reliable bowlers in the country.
Actor Kathy Lamkin passes away at 74
- Hollywood actor Kathy Lamkin passed away at the age of 74 years on April 12, 2022. She was best known for her roles in 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' and 'No Country for Old Men."
- She had portrayed the role of manager of the Desert Aire trailer park alongside Javier Bardem in the Oscar-winning film 'No Country for Old Men.'
- The actor passed away after suffering from a short illness. She is survived by her husband, two children and two grandchildren.
ADB signs $2 million loan agreement to support urban development projects in Nagaland
- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a loan agreement worth $2 million with the Indian Government on April 12, 2022 to support the designing of climate-resilient urban infrastructure and strengthening institutional capacity and improving municipal resource mobilisation in Nagaland.
- The $2 million project readiness financing (PRF) loan will help design water supply, sanitation, solid waste management and urban roads in 16 district headquarter towns of Nagaland with climate-resilient features and improved access to the poor and vulnerable.
- It will help augment own-resource mobilisation by urban local bodies (ULBs) and improve their readiness for implementing the ensuing project.
Ola founder steps back from day-to-day operations
- Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has decided to take a step back from the day-to-day operations of the company to spend more time on engineering and product.
- He said that he wants to focus more on engineering functions, team building, and products along with long-term strategic projects such as two-wheelers, cars, and innovations in quick commerce and international expansion.
- Current Group CFO of Ola GR Arun Kumar, who had joined the company less than a year ago, will now drive day-to-day operations across the group.
- This major change in the top management of Ola comes at a time when Ola Electric scooters have come under fire over quality issues.
Bangladesh's Khaled Ahmed found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct
- Bangladesh's Khaled Ahmed has been fined 15 percent of his match fee after being found guilty for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the second Test against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha.
- Ahmed was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
- The article pertains to throwing a ball at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.
- In addition to the fine, one demerit point got added to his disciplinary record, taking his cumulative demerit points to one, as this is his first offence in 24 months.
