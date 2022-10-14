Current Affairs in Short: 14 October 2022
India began their ISSF World Championship Campaign with a Bronze medal in the women’s 25m pistol team junior competition in Egypt.
Current Affairs in Short
5G technology to be completely indigenous in India
- The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that 5G Technology in India is completely indigenous.
- The Finance Minister said this while interacting with the students of the John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.
- As per Nirmala Sitharaman, India can now provide 5G Technology to other countries whoever wants it.
- India’s 5G is not imported from somewhere else and is the country’s own product. As per the Finance Minister, Good Governance in India is achieved with the use of technology.
Meeting of Council of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO held
- The 38th meeting of the Council of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held in New Delhi.
- During the meeting, the decision was taken by the member states to counter the challenges and threats posed by the different international terrorist groups from the territory of Afghanistan.
- The also member states also agreed to organize and conduct a joint border operation with the forces called Solidarity 2023 which will be organized by China.
- Member states of the council also reached an agreement to hold the next meeting of the RATS SCO council in March 2022 in Tashkent.
France starts sending gas directly to Germany
- France started sending gas directly to Germany for the first time on October 13, 2022.
- The decision comes as Berlin strives to diversify its energy supply after the interruption of Russian gas deliveries.
- As per the French Government, the gas pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village of Obergailbach has begun delivering an initial daily capacity of 31-gigawatt hours.
- The move came as Germany and other European countries seek to diversify that gas imports after Russia choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas that the country depended on.
ISSF World Championship 2022
- India began their ISSF World Championship Campaign with a Bronze medal in the women’s 25m pistol team junior competition in Egypt.
- The trio of Esha Singh, Vibhuti Bhatia, and Naamya Kapoor demolished team Germany 17-1 in the Bronze medal match to get India on the medal tally on day one of the competition.
- The players finished fourth in the first round of qualification with a score of 856 to make it to the next stage in the third position.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.