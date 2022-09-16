Current Affairs in Short: 16 September 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, 2022, under Project Cheetah.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप