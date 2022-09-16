Current Affairs in Short: 16 September 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, 2022, under Project Cheetah.
Prime Minister Modi to release Cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh
- It is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. The event will take place on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- It is the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. The event will take place on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- The introduction of wild cheetahs from Namibia is part of PM Modi’s efforts to revitalize and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat.
- Cheetahs was declared to be extinct from India in 1952 and those who will be introduced are from Namibia and have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year.
India to host 9th session of Governing Body of International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food, Agriculture
- India is scheduled to host the 9th session of Governing Body of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture from September 19 to September 24, 2022.
- The treaty is a legally binding comprehensive agreement that was adopted in November 2021 at Rome during the 31st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN.
- As per the Government, during the event, an extensive deliberation on how to preserve, conserve and maintain the germplasm, biodiversity and food, and agriculture will be held.
- The event will also witness a discussion on the farmers’ and breeders’ rights. Reportedly, the representatives of nearly 262 countries are expected to participate in the event.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of 7NH projects
- The Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 7 National Highways projects costing over Rs. 1,128 crores in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
- The total lengths of these projects are 222 kilometers. The Union Minister announced that the elevated roads of both the phases on Swarn Rekha in Gwalior City will be constructed with State-of-the-art new technology from Malaysia.
- As per the Minister, the 6-lane Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway would be connected to Yamuna Expressway.
- Given the geographical importance of Madhya Pradesh in connecting the networks of highways, implementation of these projects will facilitate movement and save fuel.
UN World Food program warns world is facing global emergency
- The United Nations World Food Program has warned that the world is facing a global emergency of an unprecedented magnitude, as around 345 million people are marching towards starvation.
- As per the Executive Director of the UN World Food Program, 345 million people are facing acute food insecurity in 82 countries.
- The widespread and increasing food insecurity is a result of the direct and indirect impact of conflict and violence.
