Current Affairs in Short: 17 December 2019

ITBP launches a matrimonial portal for its staff

• The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has created a matrimonial portal to help personnel to find a suitable match within the force.

• It is for the first time when any paramilitary force has taken such a step. ITBP has about 2500 unmarried men and 1000 women in various ranks.

• ITBP started this service because many personnel are deployed in remote areas and it has become very difficult for them to find a good match.





India-Nepal joint military exercise ‘Surya Kiran’ concludes

• The 'Surya Kiran' military exercise between India and Nepal concluded on December 16, 2019. It is an annual military exercise.

• About 300 soldiers from the Indian and Nepal armies took part in this year's 'Surya Kiran' exercise.

• The armies of both countries shared their prior experiences in retaliatory operations and counter-terrorism operations during this exercise.





No Charge on NEFT from January 01, 2020

• There will be no charge on National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) used for online fund transfer from January 1, 2020.

• As per the Reserve Bank of India, one can transfer Rs. 2 Lakh at a time.

• Now, money can be sent from any bank account of any branch to the bank account of any bank through this service.

Also Read | Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf awarded death penalty

Saudi Arabia wastes 260 kg food per household every year

• According to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, each household in Saudi Arabia wastes 260 kg of food annually compared to the global average of 115 kg.

• This is the highest rate in the world. According to the CSR report of 2017 in India, every year we waste as much UK eats.

• Millions of people in India are not getting enough food, on the other hand, thousands of tons of food is wasted.





Gully Boy out of Oscar 2020 race

• Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' is out of the race for the 92nd Oscar Award. 'Gully Boy', directed by Zoya Akhtar, also failed to make a place in the top 10 movies.

• Gully Boy was sent from India for the Best International Film category.

• The Academy shared a list of films that were short-listed on its Twitter handle but 'Gully Boy' was not included in this list.

Also Read | What is the difference between CAB and NRC?

Also Read | Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be next Army chief