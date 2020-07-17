Current Affairs in Short: 17 July 2020

Pakistan offers India third consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

• Pakistan has offered India a third consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been given death sentence by a Pakistani Military court.

• Pakistan has sent a note verbale meeting India's demand to not have a security personnel during the meeting. The information was shared by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

• The announcement came a day after Pakistan had provided India with the second consular access, which did not go as India had expected. The meeting had come after Pakistan claimed that Jadhav himself had refused to file a plea against his conviction.

Newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs to take oath on July 22nd

• The newly-elected members of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament, will be administered the oath on July 22nd. The oath will be administered in chamber of the House during inter-session for the first time.

• The oath is generally administered to the elected MPs either during the session or in the chamber of the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, if the House is not in session.

Odisha Govt announces financial assistance for kin of Anganwadi, ASHA workers who succumb to COVID in line of Duty

• The Odisha government on July 17, 2020 announced a monthly pension for the family members of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who succumb to the COVID-19 virus during active deployment.

• The state will provide the spouse or next of kin of deceased Anganwadi worker, who succumbs to COVID-19 in line of duty under active deployment, with Rs 7,500 per month till the date they would have attained the age of 60 years had they survived.

• The state will also provide the spouse or next of kin of deceased ASHA workers, who succumb to COVID-19 in line of duty with Rs 5,000 every month till the date they would have attained the age of 60 years had they survived.

Delhi Government extends bans on Gutka, Pan Masala for 1 more year

• The Delhi government on July 16, 2020 decided to extend the ban imposed on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala for one more year.

• Delhi’s Food Safety Commissioner DN Singh issued a notification ordering a ban on these products in the interest of public health. The ban does not cover cigarettes.

• The ban on the gutka, pan masala was extended at a time when the national capital is deep in its battle against COVID-19.

India records the largest reduction in multidimensional poverty: UN report

• India witnessed almost 273 million people move out of multidimensional poverty between 2005-2006 and 2015-2016, as per UN report on Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

• The report noted that India recorded the largest reduction in the number of people living in this category. The data was released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

• The data shows that 65 out of 75 countries studied significantly reduced their multidimensional poverty levels between 2000 and 2019. Multidimensional poverty means different deprivations faced by the poor such as inadequate living standards, poor health, lack of education, poor quality of work, the threat of violence and living in areas that are environmentally hazardous.