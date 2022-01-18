Current Affairs in Short: 18 January 2022

Republic Day parade to start 30 minutes late for first time in 75 years

• The Republic Day parade, for the first time in 75 years, will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am but with a 30-minute delay. The change will be because of the COVID restrictions and homage to Jammu & Kashmir security personnel who lost their lives.

• As per the senior police officer, the parade ceremony will also be 90 minutes long like last year, with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate.

• The Tableaus will be showcased representing the cultural diversity, economic and social progress during the parade.

• Because of the COVID restrictions, the artists who will be performing in cultural events during Republic Day are also not allowed to meet anyone.

Two national institutions sign MoU to promote Good Governance

• The National Centre for Good Governance has signed a pact with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj to promote inclusive governance and strengthen the local institutions.

• The major objective is to focus on different collaborative activities by drawing upon the strengths of the two institutions for bringing better Good Governance mechanisms.

• Both the National institutions have decided to exchange knowledge and take up the capacity building of functionaries at all levels of government.

• The MoU between the two institutions was signed online. It will help in the application of good governance in true spirits.

European Parliament to choose its President for 2nd half

• The European Parliament is set to choose its President for 2nd half of the legislative term.

• The meeting to choose the president will be presided over by the Vice-President in accordance with the order of precedence.

• The newly-elected President, who will be appointed on January 18, 2022, may also then deliver an opening address and Appointments to Parliamentary Committee the next day.

• At the start of the 5-year term, all the elected offices in the Parliament are renewed and halfway through.

Hot air balloons, drones banned in Delhi from January 20

• The Delhi Police announced that the Operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms including hot air balloons, drones, and paragliders has been banned in Delhi from January 20, 2022, ahead of Republic Day.

• Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Police Commissioner informed that there is a possibility of a terrorist airstrike in the National capital because of which the order has been issued.

• Hang-gliders, para-motors, para-gliders, unmanned aircraft systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and even para-jumping from aircraft is banned till February 15, 2022.

Clinical guidance issued for management of adult covid patients

• The Central Government has issued new clinical guidelines for the management of adult COVID patients in India.

• Under the newly issued guidance, active tuberculosis has been added to high-risk diseases for COVID-19.

• The guidance also states that the anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapy can have a risk of secondary infection when used too early, at a higher dose.

• The Health Ministry has advised that remdesivir must not be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in-home settings.