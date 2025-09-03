Why Is the UAE Phasing Out OTPs by 2026, and What Advanced Security Measures Will Replace Them? Key Things To Know

One-time passwords (OTPs) are short codes sent via SMS or email to verify your identity during online transactions. They've been widely used for years because they're quick and easy. But now, they're no longer safe.

Hackers can steal OTPs through phishing, SIM-swapping, and fake websites. That's why the UAE has decided to phase out OTPs by March 2026. The Central Bank of the UAE is spearheading this initiative to safeguard users and mitigate fraud.

Complaints about banking scams have risen sharply, showing that OTPs are no longer reliable. Starting July 2025, banks will begin using stronger security tools like biometrics, passkeys, and the UAE Pass system.

These new methods are safer, faster, and more secure. They also make digital banking smoother and more secure. In this article, we'll take a look at why OTPs are being replaced, what's coming next, and how it will affect users across the UAE.