Five Letter Word Starting with E: Check 150+ words that start with Letter ‘E’

Five-letter words are useful in writing, regular conversation, and well-known word games like crosswords, Wordle, and Scrabble. Increasing your vocabulary with a well chosen list of five-letter words that begin with "E" will improve your language proficiency and gaming strategy. An extensive list of more than 150 five-letter words that start with the letter E, including nouns, verbs, adjectives, and more, is provided below in an easy-to-scan style.
150+ Five-Letter Words Starting with E
Expanding your vocabulary one letter at a time is a fun and effective way to strengthen your command of the English language. Keep exploring, keep learning, and enjoy discovering new words along the way!
|
Word
|
Word
|
Word
|
Word
|
Eagle
|
Early
|
Earth
|
Easel
|
Eaten
|
Eager
|
Edged
|
Edges
|
Edict
|
Edith
|
Eerie
|
Eggs
|
Eight
|
Elbow
|
Elect
|
Elegy
|
Elite
|
Elude
|
Elves
|
Ember
|
Emote
|
Empty
|
Enact
|
Ended
|
Endow
|
Enemy
|
Enjoy
|
Enter
|
Entry
|
Envoy
|
Epics
|
Epoch
|
Epoxy
|
Equal
|
Equip
|
Erase
|
Erect
|
Error
|
Erupt
|
Essay
|
Ester
|
Ethic
|
Evade
|
Evens
|
Event
|
Every
|
Evict
|
Evoke
|
Exact
|
Exalt
|
Exams
|
Excel
|
Exert
|
Exile
|
Exist
|
Exits
|
Expel
|
Expo
|
Extra
|
Exude
|
Exult
|
Eying
|
Eyrie
|
Ebony
|
Eclat
|
Echos
|
Edger
|
Edges
|
Egret
|
Elans
|
Elfin
|
Elite
|
Elide
|
Elope
|
Emacs
|
|
Emend
|
Emirs
|
Emote
|
Empty
|
Enema
|
Enemy
|
Engle
|
Enjoy
|
Ennui
|
Enrol
|
Ensue
|
Enter
|
Envoy
|
Enzym
|
Epoch
|
Epoxy
|
Equid
|
Equip
|
Erase
|
Erred
|
Ergos
|
Erian
|
Error
|
Eruct
|
Erupt
|
Escar
|
Essay
|
Ester
|
Ethal
|
Ethic
|
Ethos
|
Etiam
|
Etude
|
Evens
|
Every
|
Evils
|
Evoke
|
Exact
|
Exams
|
Excel
|
Exert
|
Exile
|
Exist
|
Exits
|
Expel
|
Expo
|
Extra
|
Exude
|
Exult
|
Eyots
|
Ezine
|
Eased
|
Easel
|
Eases
|
Ebbed
|
Ebbet
|
Ebons
|
Ebull
|
Ecard
|
Eched
|
Echoe
|
Echos
|
Ecked
|
Ecrus
|
Educe
|
Edged
|
Edger
|
Edges
|
Edict
|
Edify
|
Edits
|
Edman
|
Educe
|
Edwar
|
Eejit
|
Eevee
|
Eerie
|
Effed
|
Effet
|
Effie
|
Egest
|
Egret
|
Egrid
|
Ehing
|
Ehres
|
Eider
|
Eight
|
Eikon
|
Eject
|
Ejido
|
Ekman
|
Elain
|
Elate
|
Elder
|
Elect
|
Elegy
|
Elemi
|
Elfin
|
Elide
|
Elite
|
Elint
|
Elope
|
Elsie
|
Elude
|
Elver
|
Emeal
|
|
Embay
|
Embed
|
Ember
|
Emcee
|
Emend
|
Emirs
|
Emmet
|
Emote
|
Empty
|
Emule
|
Enact
|
Enate
|
Ended
|
Ender
|
Endow
|
Endue
|
Enemy
|
Engle
|
Enjoy
|
Ennui
|
Enoki
|
Enrol
|
Ensue
|
Enter
|
Entry
|
Envoy
|
Enzym
|
Epact
|
Epoch
|
Epode
|
Epoxy
|
Equal
|
Equip
|
Erase
|
Erato
|
Erect
|
Eresh
|
Ergot
|
Erics
|
Ernie
|
Erred
|
Error
|
Eruct
|
Erupt
|
Escar
|
Esker
|
Essay
|
Ester
|
Estop
|
Etape
|
Ethal
|
Ethic
|
Ethos
|
Ethyl
|
Etiam
|
Etude
|
Euked
|
Evert
|
Evict
|
Evils
|
Evoke
|
Ewens
|
Exact
|
Exams
|
Excel
|
Execs
|
Exert
|
Exile
|
Exist
|
Exits
|
Expat
|
Expel
|
Expos
|
Exude
|
Exult
|
Exurb
|
Eyass
|
Eyers
|
Eying
|
Eyras
|
Eyrie
|
Eyrir
|
Ezone
|
Ezrah
|
Ezras
How to Use This List to Learn and Play
-
Word Games: When playing board games like Wordle or Scrabble or solving word puzzles, have this list close at hand for reference.
-
Practice your vocabulary by using some of these terms in sentences or short stories.
-
The exploration challenge is to choose a word that you are not familiar with, research its definition, use it in a sentence, and attempt to recall its context.
Ongoing Event
This Teachers' Day, celebrate the educators who've made a difference! Nominate your inspiring teacher (or yourself) for Jagran Josh's "Teachers Who Inspire" campaign. You could be featured in "100 Inspiring Teachers of India 2025," receive an official E-Certificate, and have your story shared on our website and social media. Don't miss this chance to honor excellence—Nominate Now!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation