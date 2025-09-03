IIT JAM Economics Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) Economics (EN) exam 2026 must practice the IIT JAM Economics previous year question papers. Solving IIT JAM Economics previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. IIT JAM is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines, by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than a thousand applicants. Here, you can find the IIT JAM Economics ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the IIT JAM Economics previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and more.

IIT JAM Economics Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the IIT JAM Economics 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Bombay on the official website of IIT JAM 2026. The IIT JAM Economics 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the IIT JAM Economics 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year IIT JAM Economics question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the IIT JAM Economics Question Paper PDF 2026? After the IIT JAM 2026 Exam, IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM Economics 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the IIT JAM Economics 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Log in with your enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of IIT JAM Economics 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the IIT JAM Economics 2026 question paper. IIT JAM Economics Question Paper 2026 Pattern The IIT JAM Economics paper contains questions based on Economics topics, such as Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Statistics for Economics, Indian Economy, and Mathematics for Economics. The IIT JAM Economics exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Economics paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Economics are given in the table below.

IIT JAM Economics (EN) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections Section A

Section B

Section C Total Number of Questions 60 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT IIT JAM Economics Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every IIT JAM Economics aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

IIT JAM Economics Question Paper 2025 The IIT JAM 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025, by IIT Delhi in the afternoon session. As per the IIT JAM Economics paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the IIT JAM Economics 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. IIT JAM Economics (EN) Question Paper 2025 IIT JAM Economics Question Paper 2025 Download PDF IIT JAM Economics Question Paper with Solution PDF Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for IIT JAM Economics aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the IIT JAM Economics previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

IIT JAM Economics Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF IIT JAM Economics Question Paper 2024 Download PDF IIT JAM Economics Question Paper 2023 Download PDF IIT JAM Economics Question Paper 2022 Download PDF IIT JAM Economics Question Paper 2021 Download PDF IIT JAM Economics Syllabus It is necessary for all the candidates who are going to appear in the IIT JAM Economics 2026 exam that they have a comprehensive understanding of the IIT JAM Economics syllabus. The IIT JAM syllabus for Economics (EN) 2026 is divided into core sections of Economics, like Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Statistics for Economics, Indian Economy, and Mathematics for Economics. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Economics syllabus is provided below. Mathematics Sequences and Series of Real Numbers

Differential Calculus of one variable

Differential calculus of two variables

Integral Calculus

Matrices and Determinants