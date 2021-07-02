Current Affairs in Short: 2 July 2021

Medals to be made from recycled electronic devices in Tokyo Olympics

• The Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics will be composed of recycled electronic devices like discarded laptops and smartphones. This was informed by the organising committee of the event.

• The Internation Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is scheduled to arrive in Japan on July 8, with just over two weeks to go till the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

• All the games participants will be fully vaccinated and will follow proper regulations and guidelines to ensure that the Games are safe and secure this summer.

• Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23rd and will conclude on August 8, 2021. The Games were originally scheduled to be held last year but were postponed due to COVID-19.

Mariyappan Thangavelu to lead Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

• The 2016 Rio Gold Medalist in men’s high jump, Mariyappan Thangavelu has been selected to lead the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

• The Tokyo Paralympics Games 2020 is scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 5.

• The announcement was made by Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik.

Netherlands becomes latest EU nation to approve Covishield vaccine

• The Netherlands has become the latest European Union (EU) nation to approve the Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine for travellers.

• This comes a day after nine other European nations including Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Estonia and Spain added SII-manufactured Covishield to their Green Passport list.

• The Netherlands also included Covishield in the list of approved vaccines along with the doses from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

CCI approves acquisition of SB Energy Holding Limited by Adani Green Energy Limited

• The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on June 30, 2021 approved the acquisition by Adani Green Energy Limited of SB Energy Holding Limited under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

• The acquisition proposal envisages the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding of SB Energy Holding Limited by Adani Green Energy from its existing shareholders.

• Adani Green Energy Limited is engaged in the business of power generation through renewable energy. It is a part of the Adani group, which is an Indian multinational conglomerate comprising of six publicly traded companies.

Indian government announces inclusion of Retail and Wholesale trades as MSMEs

• The Union Minister of MSME, Nitin Gadkari on July 2, 2021 announced revised guidelines for MSMEs with the inclusion of Retail and Wholesale trades as MSMEs.

• The Minister said in a tweet that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, they are committed to strengthening the MSME sector and make them engines for economic growth.

• He stated that the revised guidelines will benefit 2.5 Crore Retail and Wholesale Traders.