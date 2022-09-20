Current Affairs in Short: 20 September 2022
Kashmir gets its first multiplex
- The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated Kashmir’s first multiplex in the Sonawar area of the city.
- The step has ended the three-decade wait of the movie buffs to watch their favorite stars on the big screen.
- As per Manoj Sinha, the opening of the multiplex is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence, and the aspirations of the people.
- The regular shows in the multiplex will start on September 30 with the screening of Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The multiplex management also held a special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’ after the inauguration ceremony.
Railway Protection Force celebrated its 38th Raising Day
- The Railway Protection Force celebrated its 38th Raising Day on September 20, 2022, by organizing a parade for the first time at a Central level in Lucknow.
- The Union Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, Darshana Vikram Jardosh graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and took the salute of the parade.
- The Chief Guest at the event inaugurated and hoisted a 100 feet high Monumental National Flag and dedicated the installation of a Railway Coach with an engine for train intervention training.
- The Railway Protection Force was constituted by an Act of Parliament in 1957 for providing security to Railway property.
India and Egypt agree to expand cooperation between their defence industries
- India and Egypt have agreed to identify proposals for expanding the cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries.
- The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki in Cairo.
- Both the ministers discussed steps to strengthen defense ties and reached a consensus to enhance the conduct of joint exercises and the exchange personnel.
- The two ministers also exchanged views on regional security and also acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace and stability in the world.
Finance Minister addresses virtually global Fintech Conference in Mumbai
- The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman virtually addressed the Global Fintech Conference in Mumbai.
- In her address, the Union Minister said that India is moving very fast on solar and wind energy and the government is also going ahead with its commitment for the promotion of renewable energy.
- She added that there are four layers through which India has brought in financial inclusion in a sustainable fashion. These include the cashless layer, presence-less layer, paperless layer, and Consent layer.
