Current Affairs in Short: 21 December 2021

Odisha Govt grants one more additional attempt for Odisha Civil Services Examination

• The State Government of Odisha has granted one more additional attempt to the candidates who appeared for the Odisha Civil Services Examinations in 2019 or 2020 but are ineligible for the 2021 exam.

• Because of the delay in conducting the Odisha Civil Services, it was decided by the State Government to allow additional compensatory attempts for appearing in OCSE-2016, OCSE-2017, OCSE-2018, OCSE-2019, and the OCSE-2020. It was irrespective of the maximum age limit of the candidates.

• However, there have been increasing demands by OCSE aspirants to provide them with additional chances for appearing in OCSE-2021.

• The Government in an official notification made it clear that no further attempt of appearing in the OCS examination will be allowed in the future.

US appoints Uzra Zeya as U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibet

• US official Uzra Zeya has been appointed by the government as the new U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. Uzra Zeya will hold her new position concurrently with her new role as the Under Secretary for the Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.

• The role of the U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibet will involve promoting the substantive dialogue between the Government of China and the Dalai Lama.

• The coordinator will also promote the unique identity of Tibet, coordinate US Policy on Tibet, and will safeguard the human rights of Tibet.

• The position of US Special Coordinator for Tibet was established by the country’s Tibetan Policy Act (2002). It had been lying vacant for much of the Trump administration.

Lakshadweep declares Sunday as holiday, ends Friday holiday system

• The Education Department of Lakshadweep has officially declared all Sundays as holidays for schools, with 6 working days. The UT has shifted the holiday from Friday.

• The latest order will be effective from the 2020-21 academic year. Earlier in Lakshadweep, Fridays used to be the holidays.

• Under the new system, the classes will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm in the forenoon session and between 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm in the afternoon. There will be four periods in each session.

• The Education Department of Lakshadweep has also decided to implement the ‘Halcyon Heights’ for a joyful learning experience.

Moderna says its booster dose is effective against Omicron

• Moderna has said that a booster dose of its Coronavirus vaccine appears to be protective against the Omicron variant in laboratory testing. It also added that the current version of its vaccine will continue to be its first line of defence against Omicron.

• The company further explained that a two-dose course of its Covid-19 vaccine generated the low neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant, however, a 50 microgram booster dose increased the neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.

• Moderna has also tested the effectiveness of the vaccine in comparison to its prototype boosters that targeted the previous Variant of Concerns. The results were similar.

Temple of Buddhist period discovered in Pakistan

• An evacuation team of Pakistani and Italian archaeologists discovered the Apsidal temple of the Buddhist period as well as a few other precious artefacts in Northwest Pakistan. The newly discovered temple is over 2,300 years old.

• The discovery has been made in the Bazira city of the Buddhist period in the Barikot tehsil of Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. It has been described as the oldest temple in Pakistan of the Buddhist period.

• The archaeologists have also recovered over 2,700 years old artefacts of the Buddhist period which included rings, coins, pots.

• The recent discovery in the Bazira city of Pakistan has proven that Swat was a sacred place for six to seven religions.