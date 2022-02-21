Current Affairs in Short: 21 February 2022

Shakuntala Choudhary, Gandhian Social Worker and freedom fighter passes away

• A 102-years old Gandhian Social Worker Shakuntala Choudhary passed away on February 21, 2022, in Guwahati.

• She was from Assam’s Kamrup and worked for the wellbeing of the villagers, particularly women and children. She was also popularly known as Shakuntala Baideo.

• In 2022, the Government of India also named Shakuntala Choudhary as a Padma Shri Award recipient. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his grief on the demise of the social worker.

• PM also highlighted that she will be remembered for her lifelong efforts to promote Gandhian values.

Air India to operate flights between India and Ukraine

• Air India has announced that it will operate three flights between India and Ukraine amid the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

• The three flights will be operated by Air India between the two countries on February 22, 24, and 26.

• The airlines has also announced that the seats are available on these flights and the booking is open through the Air India booking services, Call Centre, website, and authorized travel agents.

• The statement by Air India came at a time when the United States and its NATO allies warned the possibility of Ukraine's invasion by Russia.

Government approves 296 clusters under Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission

• The Rural Development Ministry has approved 296 clusters under Shyama Prasad Mukherji Mission. The 6th anniversary of the launch of the mission was observed on February 21, 2022.

• The mission was launched by PM Modi in 2016 to develop 300 clusters in India holistically by providing social, economic, and physical infrastructure abilities.

• Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission focuses on cluster-based integrated development through Spatial Planning.

• Rurban clusters are identified all over the country’s rural areas showing increasing signs of urbanization.

EAM S. Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with his French counterpart in Paris

• EAM S. Jaishankar held bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on February 20, 2022.

• Both the officials talked about the close cooperation between India and France at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and also agreed on further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

• Both sides have adopted the ‘India-France Roadmap on the Blue Economy and Ocean Governance’ which aims at enhancing the partnership in the area of the blue economy.

• The foreign ministers of India and France agreed to intensify the India-European Union ties under the French Presidency.