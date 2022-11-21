Current Affairs in Short: 21 November 2022
Novak Djokovic wins 2022 ATP Finals Title
- Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals Title by beating Casper Rudd to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.
- Novak Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3 to secure his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.
- The 35-year-old Djokovic, who had lost his two previous finals at the event, raised his arms and smiled broadly after sealing the match with an ace.
- Novak Djokovic also became the oldest champion at the prestigious year-end tournament and also earned the largest payday in Tennis history as he walked away with $4.5 million for claiming the ATP Finals Trophy.
International Film Festival of India
- The Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India in Goa opened on November 21, 2022.
- The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur attended the opening ceremony. Notably, Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files and SS Rajamouli’s RRR will be screened in the Indian Panorama section.
- Indian Panorama films represent different languages, regions, and cultures of our diverse country. Malayalam, Hindi, Odia, Marathi, Mainpuri, English, and Maithili films have been selected this year in the segment.
- The jury members of the Feature Films and the non-feature films were also honored on the occasion. The cast and crew of the opening movie ‘Hadinelentu’.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts pre-budget consultations
- The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her pre-budget 2023 consultations with the first group of leaders from Industry and the experts in Infrastructure and Climate Change on November 21, 2022.
- The meetings were held virtually and Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Krishnarao Karad, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.
- The participants gave suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget, which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1, 2022.
Jio receives Company Tribunal’s Approval to acquire reliance Infratel
- The National Company Law Tribunal gave its approval to Jio for the acquisition of Reliance Infratel (RITL).
- The tribunal asked Jio to deposit Rs. 3,270 crores in the State Bank of India escrow account to complete the acquisition of RCOM’s tower and fibre assets.
- Billionaire Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani-led Jio placed a bid of Rs. 3,720 in November 2019 to acquire tower and fibre asset of the debt-ridden subsidiary of his younger brother Anil Ambani-managed firm Reliance Communications.
- The Committee of Creditors has already approved the resolution plan by Jio on March 4, 2020, with a 100 percent vote.
