Current Affairs in Short: 22 August 2022
The Government of India has launched Rashtriya Puruskar Portal to bring together all the awards of the various Ministries, Departments, and agencies of the government under one platform.
CA in Short
Government of India launches Rashtriya Puruskar Portal
- The Government of India has launched Rashtriya Puruskar Portal to bring together all the awards of the various Ministries, Departments, and agencies of the government under one platform.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said that this common portal facilitates every citizen or organization to nominate individuals or organizations for various awards instituted by the Government of India.
- The nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards are open till September 15, 2022, while the nominations or recommendations for Jeevan Raksha Padak will be invited till September 30, 2022.
- The launch of the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal by the Government has been done to ensure transparency and public partnership.
EAM S. Jaishankar unveils the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay
- The External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar has unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay.
- In a tweet, the union minister appreciated the Asuncion Municipality’s decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city.
- Jaishankar also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia, from where Paraguay’s Independence Movement started two centuries ago.
- He also said that it is a fitting testament to our common struggle and the growing relationship between the two countries.
Former Governor of Jharkhand Syed Sibtey Razi passes away
- The former governor of Jharkhand, Syed Sibtey Razi passed away on August 20, 2022, in Lucknow.
- Razi was suffering from heart disease and was under treatment at King George’s Medical College. He breathed his last at the Trauma Center in Lucknow.
- Syed Sibtey Razi was associated with the Congress party and was a member of Rajya Sabha thrice. Later he was made the Governor of Jharkhand and Assam.
- Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais expressed grief over his demise and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.
Government launches second phase of Grameen Udyami Project
- The National Skill Development Corporation in partnership with Seva Bharti and Yuva Vikas Society launched the second phase of the Grameen Udyami Project to augment skill training in tribal communities.
- Under the initiative, the endeavor is to multiskill India’s youth and impart functional skills to them for enabling livelihoods.
- The Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the Government’s complete focus is on strengthening the sustainable livelihood of the tribal population and it has sanctioned a budget of Rs. 85,000 crores exclusively for tribal areas.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.