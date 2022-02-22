Current Affairs in Short: 22 February 2022

Special flight of Air India departs to bring Indians back from Ukraine

• The special flight of Air India, owned by the Tata Group, will take back the Indian Nationals, including the students, who registered for the safe return from Ukraine.

• An official of Air India informed that the first special flight of Air India (AI-1946) out of the three to be operated from Ukraine to India will fly tonight with the Indian Nationals.

• Earlier, Air India had announced that a total of three flights will operate from Ukraine to India for the Indian Nationals amid the state of war in Ukraine.

• India in the special meeting of the UN Security Council emphasized the need for all sides to come up with mutually amicable solutions.

Batter Richa Ghosh registers the fastest fifty in ODIs

• Indian batter Richa Ghosh has registered the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in women’s ODI cricket.

• Richa achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. She brought up her fifty off just 26 balls with the help of 4s and four 6s.

• The ongoing fourth ODI between India and New Zealand was curtailed to 20 over per side after the rain.

• Richa Ghosh departed from the match after playing a knock of 52 runs.

59 constituencies in fourth phase to go to polls in UP tomorrow

• The polling for the fourth phase of UP elections will be held in 59 constituencies on February 23, 2022.

• The fate of the total 624 candidates contesting in the fourth phase of UP elections will be sealed tomorrow.

• The 59 assembly seats in UP are spread across the districts of Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Kheri, Sitapur, Unnao, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Fatehpur, and Banda.

• Lakhimpur Kheri captured the limelight after eight people, including four farmers, were killed after being mowed down by a vehicle during a protest.

New Zealand remembers victims in 2011 earthquake

• The second-largest city of New Zealand, Christchurch on February 22 marked the 11th anniversary of a violent and destructive earthquake that claimed the lives of 185 people spanning more than 20 nationalities.

• The mayor of Christchurch laid a wreath on behalf of Christchurch at the base of the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in the city center.

• Among the earthquake victims of 2011 were 24 Chinese students. Following a disaster, the Government of China dispatched a 10-person search and rescue team.

Taliban faces resistance in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan

• The officials of the Taliban alleged that they are facing renewed resistance from some groups in Bamiyan Province in Central Afghanistan.

• A number of Bamiyan residents have been criticizing the persecution of the people by the Talibani forces.

• Taliban official has asked the people of Bamiyan to work with them so that the security of the region is not compromised.

• Reportedly, there has also been an increased resistance against the Taliban regime in the provinces of Kapisa, Panjshir, and Parwan. The officials have maintained that they will counter the activities of the resistance.