Current Affairs in Short: 22 June 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany for the G7 Summit on June 26-27 and will also travel to UAE while coming back to India.
Virat Kohli tests positive for COVID-19
- India’s preparations for the rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham from July 1 to July 5 have been hampered by the existence of the COVID-19 in several of its players.
- The Former Skipper of the Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli has been infected with COVID-19 after the team arrived in London last week.
- Virat Kohli completed the England vs India 2021 Test series as the Fifth-highest run-scorer. Even though the Indian Captain has suffered to bat in the first -two Tests, he had a few strong innings in the third and fourth.
- In the Test Match against England, India will be captained by Rohit Sharma. The squad includes key players including Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Jasprit Bumrah, among others.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
- The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik met Pope Francis in Vatican City on June 22, 2022.
- The Chief Minister of Odisha is leading a high-level delegation to Rome and Dubai. The delegation is also scheduled to visit the World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters in Rome to share Odisha’s transformational journey in food security and disaster management.
- On June 21, Chief Minister Patnaik paid tribute to the freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi at the MG Memorial Statue at the Piazza Gandhi in Rome.
- While speaking on the occasion, Naveen Patnaik said that he is inspired by the ideals and the principles of India’s father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Germany for G7 Summit
- Prime Minister Modi is travelling to the country at the invitation of the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.
- During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy.
- After attending the G7 Summit, PM Modi will be travelling to United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler.
Indian Communication Satellite to be launched by Arianespace
- The European Space Agency, Arianespace, will put into orbit two communication satellites belonging to India and Malaysia in the geostationary orbit.
- The two satellites cumulatively weighing over 10 thousand kilograms will be flown by Ariane-5 rocket from the spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
- The Indian satellite has been developed by the New Space India Limited for television service provider Tata Sky.
- The GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing four thousand kilograms with PAN-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs.
One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme becomes operational in entire country with its implementation in Assam
- Assam has become the 36th state to implement One Nation, One Ration card Scheme.
- With this, One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme is successfully implemented in all the 36 states and Union Territories making food security portable throughout the country.
- The scheme aims at enabling migrant workers and their family members to seamlessly lift their entitled subsidized foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop of their choise anywhere in the city.
