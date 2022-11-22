Current Affairs in Short: 22 November 2022
Kathak veteran Uma Sharma received the Sumitra Charat Ram Award in recognition of her contribution to the field of Indian classical music and dance.
Tokayev wins Kazakhstan Presidential Election
- Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second term in the snap elections held on November 20, 2022, winning 81.31% of the vote.
- Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission said that the 69-year-old Tokayev, who came to power in 2019, received 81.31 percent of the votes.
- None of the five other candidates scored double digits in the vote, while 5.8 percent of the voters cast their ballot against all the candidates.
- Kazakhstan, rich in natural resources and located at the crossroads of important trade routes, sank into chaos during the protests over high living costs in January 2022 which left 238 dead.
Uma Sharma receives Sumitra Charat Ram Award
- Uma Sharma received the award from the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Karan Singh and Sarod Player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.
- Uma Sharma is a renowned classical dancer who has been awarded Padma Bhushan for her unique contribution to the cultural tradition of India.
- Instituted in 2010, Sumitra Charat Ram Award commemorates the contribution of art impresario and founder of SBKK Sumitra Charat Ram as a cultural revivalist in Post-Independent India.
South Western Command conducts Integrated Fire Power Exercise
- South Western Command of the Indian Army conducted the Integrated Fire Power Exercise, SHATRUNASH in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan.
- The exercise witnessed the use of multifarious firing platforms in an integrated manner involving both ground and aerial maneuvers.
- Various actions including the insertion of troops, and offensive ground actions involving comprehensive coordination incorporating contemporary technologies in the multi-domain environment were conducted.
- Skills such as real-time communication and sharing of a common operating picture amongst various participants to overcome emerging threats were practiced.
UNICEF, National Film Development Corporation join hands
- UNICEF and the National Film Development Corporation have joined forces to screen and promote films with a Child Rights perspective at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa.
- A special section for films that highlight children’s and adolescent issues and rights has been created at IFFI for the first time.
- To discuss the issue at length, well-known directors and producers took part in a panel discussion as part of the Knowledge Series at IFFI- ‘Bringing children’s films into mainstream viewership’.
