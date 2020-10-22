Current Affairs in Short: 22 October 2020

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Coronavirus

• Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment.

• While sharing the news through a tweet, the Deputy CM of Bihar informed that his parameters were fine and he is looking forward to hitting the Bihar election campaign trail soon. He also mentioned that he admitted to AIIMS Patna and his CT scan of lungs was normal.

• Modi was expected to be present at the rallies along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is the NDA’s face for the polls.

European Council Chief announces video conference over Coronavirus situation on October 29

• The President of the European Council, Charles Michel announced on October 21, 2020, for an informal video-conference to be held on October 29.

• The conference will be on a fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and a deteriorating situation in a number of European countries, which calls for steeping up joint efforts.

• European Union Chief while sharing the message on Twitter mentioned that we need to strengthen our collective effort to fight the ongoing pandemic.

• Europe is among the regions that have been experiencing a sharp resurgence of new COVID-19 infections since early September 2020.

Non-gazetted Railway Employees to get bonus equal to 78-days wages

• The Indian Railways Ministry has announced that around 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways have been granted bonus which is equal to 78 days wages for 2019-20.

• The cost of the bonus for the Railway employees has been estimated to be over Rs. 2,081 crores.

• The maximum amount that is paid to per eligible railway employee is Rs. 17,951 for 78 days. As per the ministry, the payment of productivity linked bonus to the eligible employees is made every year before Dusshera.

• On October 21, 2020, the Union Cabinet has accepted the proposal of the Railway Ministry for the payment of Productivity linked bonus.

Life in Miniature Project launched by Culture and Tourism Ministry

• Life in Miniature Project was virtually launched on October 22, 2020, by Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

• The newly launched project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, National Museum, and Google Arts and Culture.

• Under the project, people from all over the world will be able to view online several hundred miniature paintings from the National Museum on Google Arts and Culture.

• The project also uses various technologies such as augmented reality, machine learning, and digitization with high-definition robotic cameras, to show special works of art in a magical way.

Passenger train from Dhaka to Siliguri planned to start in March 2021

• The services of passenger trains from Dhaka to Siliguri is planned to be started from March 26, 2021.

• Bangladesh Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan also informed on October 21, 2020, that the Chilahati-Haldibari line is also expected to be inaugurated in December 2020. The freight trains will run on this route in the beginning.

• In a statement, Bangladesh Railway Minister mentioned that the work on the Bangabandhu railway bridge will be starting from November 2020. It will significantly improve the rail connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.