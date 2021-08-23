Current Affairs in Short: 23 August 2021

US Airlines to offer support evacuation from Afghanistan

•US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered US airlines to offer 18 aircraft for support evacuation missions from Afghanistan, informed the Pentagon on August 23, 2021.

•Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) activation provides the Department of Defence access to commercial air mobility resources to augment our support to the Department of State in the evacuation of US citizens and personnel, special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

•US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the Commander of US Transportation Command to activate Stage I of the CRAF that offers Pentagon access to commercial air mobility to support evacuation from Afghanistan.

•18 aircraft including four from United Airlines, three each from Atlas Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Omni Air, and two from Hawaiian Airlines.

•Pentagon stated that the US has evacuated around 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, 2021.

Taliban to soon announce new government in Afghanistan

•Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on August 22, 2021, said that the Taliban will soon be announcing the formation of a new government in Afghanistan as the countries continue to evacuate their citizens from Kabul.

•Mujahid said that talks with Afghan political leaders are underway. Taliban on August 21, 2021, met several politicians including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR).

•Thousands of Afghans are attempting to flee the war-torn country while countries across the world are evacuating their citizens after Afghanistan came under the Taliban’s control.

India, ADB sign $500 million loan to expand Metro Rail Project in Bengaluru

•The Indian Government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on August 23, 2021, signed a $500 million loan for expanding the Metro Rail Project in Bengaluru that will aid in the construction of two new metro lines totaling 56-km in length.

•The Bengaluru Metro Rail Project aims at supporting urban development with concepts of multi-modal integration (MMI) and transit-oriented development (TOD).

•The two metro lines comprising 30 stations will be constructed elevated along Outer Ring Road and National Highway 44 between Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport.

Malayalam actress Chitra passes away at 56 in Chennai

•Malayalam actress Chitra passed away on August 21, 2021, in the morning at her residence in Chennai due to a heart attack. She was 56 years old.

•Chitra in her debut film Aattakalasham in 1983 acted with Mohanlal and Prem Nazir. She also acted in Pathamudayam (1985), Kalikkalam (1990), and Devasuram (1993).

•Born in 1965, Chitra studied till class 10 before entering the film industry.

SS Hakim, former India football coach passes away at 82

•Syed Shahid Hakim, former India football coach and member of the last national team that played in the 1960 Rome Olympics passed away on August 22, 2021, at a hospital in Gulbarga. Hakim was 82 years old. He was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a stroke.

•Hakim has coached the late PK Banerjee in the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi, Mahindra & Mahindra to the Durand Cup title in 1998, Salgaocar, and Hindustan FC. Bengal Mumbai FC was his last coaching assignment in 2004-05.

•Hakim has been a FIFA badge holder international referee. He was officiated in 1988 AFC Asian Cup matches. He was conferred with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award and won Santosh Trophy for Services in 1960.